Highlights Chelsea looking for a young coach, Enzo Maresca a top target due to Championship success and impressive managerial style.

Leicester could face trouble without Maresca, potential financial fair play issues, release clause concerns if Chelsea comes calling.

Leicester fans hope Maresca stays, crucial for team success, Championship win with unique style a key factor.

After Tuesday's shock news that Mauricio Pochettino had been sacked as head coach of Chelsea Football Club, links have been rife to Leicester City's Enzo Maresca.

Pochettino, who joined Chelsea last summer, was seemingly on course for another season as head coach of the Blues after securing European football with a sixth-placed finish.

With five wins from their final five fixtures and team cohesion apparent, it was a real surprise then, when the hierarchy of Chelsea entered discussions to terminate his contract.

Since the Argentine's departure, Chelsea have made it apparent that they are looking for a young, progressive head coach.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, their top target for this role is Enzo Maresca, who recently won the Championship with Leicester City.

Two key features of his time in the East Midlands have been his style of play and his man management, which Chelsea are said to admire about him.

Furthermore, with the Blues board looking to hire sooner rather than later, developments could appear very soon.

Related Leicester City: Enzo Maresca's stance on Chelsea vacancy becomes clearer The Foxes manager has been the subject of interest from a top European club in recent weeks.

Carlton Palmer says Leicester supporters "should be worried"

Former footballer turned pundit, Carlton Palmer, believes Leicester City could be in trouble without Enzo Maresca.

Speaking to Football League World about the troubles Maresca could face if he stays at Leicester, he said: "I think there is a major problem for Enzo going into the new season, as he doesn't know where they stand with financial fair play.

"Leicester could start the new season with a points deduction or a fine and there is talk of having to sell Dewsbury-Hall for about £40 million."

With the pressure on Maresca if Chelsea come calling, Palmer added: "It's very difficult for Enzo if a club like Chelsea with the means they have, for him to not turn his head

"I believe there is a £6 to £10 million release clause, which obviously isn't a problem for a team like Chelsea.

"They could even use this to get Dewsbury-Hall to join them.

"These are worrying times for Leicester City supporters as the claims coming out are loud and clear"

However, joining the Blues has proven a difficult job in recent years with many managers coming and going as the new owners look to secure a successful future.

Regarding this, Palmer said: "We've seen (Graham) Potter struggle and a great manager in Pochettino go there and struggle with everything that's going on.

"At some point, you can't keep blaming the manager".

Leicester fans will hope Maresca stays

With Chelsea desperate to sign a manager as soon as possible, Leicester fans will likely know where they stand in the coming days.

Kieran McKenna, Thomas Frank and another unknown candidate are the additional options that Todd Boehly is chasing as his new manager.

Leicester fans will hope that the Argentine will remain their manager next season. It is certainly crucial that he stays with his unique style of football, taking the Championship by storm this season as they won the league with a remarkable 97 points.

Should he leave, the Foxes could be in trouble, with the team he built unlikely to have many new additions as financial fair play has taken a stranglehold.

Whatever happens, Leicester fans will be hopeful that Chelsea look down another avenue and won't decide to continue their pursuit of Enzo Maresca.