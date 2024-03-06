Southampton’s game against Preston this evening could be thrown into doubt due to a fire near St. Mary’s Stadium.

Southampton prepare to host Preston

North End have made the long trip to the south coast for what is a huge game against Saints, with both sides firmly in the mix for promotion this season.

After victories for Leicester, Ipswich and Leeds on Tuesday night, Southampton are under pressure to win the game as they look to keep pace with the top three as they chase automatic promotion.

Championship Table (As it stands March 6th) Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 36 41 81 2 Ipswich Town 36 26 78 3 Leeds United 36 38 76 4 Southampton 35 24 70

As it stands, they’re currently eight points behind the Tractor Boys who are second, with the fixture against Preston a game in hand.

Meanwhile, Ryan Lowe’s side also have a lot to play for, as they are ninth in the Championship table, and they know they can potentially go within one point of the play-offs if they can emerge with three points.

Fire starts near St. Mary’s Stadium

However, it remains to be seen whether the game will go ahead, as footage was shared on social media showing a fire within metres of St. Mary’s Stadium.

This could obviously put the fixture in doubt, as the club will need to be able to guarantee the safety of all the supporters, and they need to be able to get into the stadium without hassle.

Of course, the situation could also be resolved quickly, and many fans were debating the news on social media after the clip was shared…

As mentioned, with both teams pushing for promotion, they will want the game to go ahead, and they both head into the clash with a bit of momentum.

For Southampton, it has been a very tricky few weeks, with three defeats in their past five games seeing Russell Martin's men lose ground in the battle to finish in the top two.

But, the manner of the win at Birmingham City on Saturday felt like a turning point, as they came from behind twice, before Joe Aribo eventually struck the winner in the 96th minute in front of a jubilant away end as it finished 4-3 to Southampton.

With Preston, it hasn't been as dramatic, but they are on a seven-game unbeaten run, which includes picking up four victories in that period.

The pressure had been building on Lowe earlier this year, but this run has left the team dreaming of promotion through the play-offs, so they are in good form going to St. Mary's Stadium.