Worrying early team news emerges for Barnsley ahead of Swansea City test

Barnsley manager Gerhard Struber has confirmed that captain Alex Mowatt is ill and therefore a doubt for their trip to Swansea City on Sunday afternoon.

The Tykes have been resurgent under Struber having been appointed last month, picking up very impressive results to climb towards safety in the Championship, having been promoted last season under then-manager Daniel Stendel.

Alex Mowatt has been instrumental to this current revival, starting attacks and leading a very young side much closer to safety than many expected, given their awful start to the season.

Last time out, Mowatt started in central midfield as Barnsley faced table-topping West Brom at Oakwell and helped the side to an unlikely draw thanks to an Aapo Halme finish late on.

The skipper was taken off in the 96th-minute and it has now been revealed that Mowatt has been taken ill and has not trained today as preparations continue for their trip to Swansea.

Speaking to the Barnsley Chronicle, Gerhard Struber has this to say on Mowatt’s fitness: “Mowatt is ill. He has no training. I think he has a fever. It is difficult for him to play in the next game. But maybe he will, it is not sure yet.

“He is a very very important player for my team. He is one of the leaders, he gives the boys a good feeling and also he can create normally a very very good performance. It’s painful when he cannot play.”

Barnsley will be hoping that one of their top performers this season can shake his illness by playing at the Liberty Stadium in two days’ time, knowing that his impact is crucial if they want to climb towards survival.

The Verdict

This is a huge blow to Barnsley who would have fancied their chances to get a positive result against a Swansea side that are struggling to get going at home under Steve Cooper.

Barnsley will have to look to Mike-Steven Bähre or other creative midfielders if Mowatt isn’t risked on Sunday and while he has a point to prove under Struber, Bähre might present a downgrade to the Tykes in terms of leadership and performance.