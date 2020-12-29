Worrying Dejphon Chansiri assessment emerges as Sheffield Wednesday struggles intensify

Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri has ‘fallen out with the idea’ of running the club due to the money it is costing him, according to former Owl, Jon Newsome.

Chansiri’s spell as Wednesday owner started well. Carlos Carvalhal had them chasing the Premier League and play-off football was achieved in back-to-back seasons.

However, Wednesday have fallen away massively and, this season, look in real danger of dropping into League One.

Garry Monk failed to convince in the opening months of the season, whilst Tony Pulis’ firefighter act has failed. He’s been sacked after only 10 fixtures and Wednesday remain 23rd in the Championship table.

For former defender, Newsome, he feels that Chansiri has reached the end of his tether in trying to get Wednesday to be a success story.

He delivered a worrying verdict on the back of Pulis’ sacking.

Discussing things with talkSPORT, Newsome said: “Unfortunately, in my opinion there is a lot of wasted money down there and I just fear he has got to the point where he has probably fallen out with the idea of it all. “It’s costing him a lot of money, there needs to be another good amount of investment, whatever that could be under financial fair play and the club has got to be turned around because we are staring through the trapdoor into League One.” The Verdict The Championship leaves owners needing a bottomless pit to compete and, unfortunately, it appears that Chansiri is starting to realise that. The club isn’t where he expected them to be and that’s such a worry when you hear ex-players making these types of claims. If Chansiri is losing interest, it doesn’t spell good news for Wednesday staying in the Championship. Thoughts? Let us know!