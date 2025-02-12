Iñigo Calderón has confirmed that Gaitlin O'Donkor is set to be out until the Easter period with a hamstring injury.

The Oxford United loanee was forced off just before half-time during the Gas' 3-1 victory versus Peterborough last Sunday, and following a nine day wait between fixtures, failed to make the squad against Stockport on Tuesday.

While the seemingly innocuous nature of the injury made a muscular issue unsurprising, the length of the forward's absence will deeply concern Rovers supporters, whose centre-forward options now appear paper thin amid their League One survival charge.

Bristol Rovers - Natural centre-forward options (as per Transfermarkt) Apps Goals Assists Status Promise Omochere 19 4 3 Injured Gaitlin O'Donkor 19 2 1 Injured Chris Martin 17 2 1 Fit Michael Reindorf 1 0 0 Fit

Centre-forward becomes problem position for Bristol Rovers

Gaitlin O'Donkor becomes the second Pirates striker left sidelined by a hamstring injury this term, after club-record signing Promise Omochere suffered a substantial tear on New Years Day, understood to be keeping the Irishman out until April at the earliest.

The importance of the 20-year-old has been something of a recent development, having spent the majority of the first half of the season as an impact substitute. However, in Omochere's absence, O'Donkor seemingly managed to establish himself as intermediate first-choice ahead of Chris Martin, collecting a string of starts following an impressive goalscoring performance against Barnsley on January 18th.

While supporters have been well aware of the Berkshire-born forward's injury status, Iñigo Calderón shed light on the estimated recovery period, following the side's 1-1 draw versus Stockport County on Tuesday evening.

"I would say more than a month. Probably a bit more. So it's not what we wanted, but it's why you have a squad and trust in everyone," the Spanish manager told Dan Hargreaves late last night.

Concerning reading for Gasheads, who will now rely on the form, and certainly the fitness, of Chris Martin and teenage loanee Michael Reindorf, the club's only natural forward options for the foreseeable.

Michael Reindorf's promising debut may ease supporters worries

Having been linked with the club for the majority of the January window, the acquisition of Cardiff City forward Michael Reindorf was almost certainly accelerated by the loss O'Donkor.

Joining the club on deadline day in the form of a six-month loan away from the Welsh capital, despite plaudits at youth level, there was understandable skepticism regarding the forward's experience, having arrived with just 170 minutes of first-team football under his belt.

However, coming on as a 70th minute substitute in the aforementioned Stockport match, an extremely promising 20-minute outing eased several worries for those in the Thatchers End; while obviously too small a sample size to make an assessment, Reindorf proved dynamic in possession and unafraid to take on a man and run at the County defense.

Reindorf completed both of his attempted dribbles, earning a freekick in the process that eventually led to Rovers' all-important late equaliser, a header from fellow deadline day debutante, Sil Swinkels.

While Reindorf is not necessarily expected to start matches in the immediate future, supporters in blue and white side of Bristol can breathe that little bit easier knowing that a 36-year-old Chris Martin will not be expected to play 90 minutes for the remainder of an already grueling EFL campaign.

Following the mid-week fixtures, the Gas find themselves five points clear of relegation with 17 games left to play. While April may see the return of the full complement of Calderon's striking quartet, for the next month at least, the continued fitness of both Martin and Reindorf is absolutely paramount.