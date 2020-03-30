Worrying Bolton Wanderers statement emerges as off-the-field crisis continues

It’s safe to say that it’s been a season to forget for Bolton Wanderers, with Keith Hill’s side edging closer to being relegated into the fourth tier of English football.

The Trotters are currently sat bottom of the League One table, and are 21 points adrift of safety with just ten games remaining in this year’s campaign.

The club have had their fair share of off-the-field problems in recent years, and were forced to start the 2019/20 season 12 points adrift of the teams around them due to previous financial difficulties.

Due to recent events across the globe, the EFL have announced that all fixtures have been suspended until the 30th April.

This is likely to have an impact on a number of clubs, who are reliant on gate receipts and a number of other matchday sources of income.

Bolton Wanderers’ owners have released a statement revealing that they have closed their hotel, as well as the club being in ‘hibernation’ whilst the off-the-field crisis takes hold of the UK.

“As you will be aware, we have faced a multitude of problems since the takeover last year but this present crisis represents the hardest task that we have faced. However, unlike the previous issues, this is one which is being felt across the entirety of the football and hospitality industries and indeed over every business both large and small.

“Whilst the serious effects hinder our plans for rebuilding, we remain committed to ensuring that the Club and Hotel rise again beyond this crisis.”

But they did reveal that they are paying their staff in full for March’s wages, although a number of them will be placed on the Government’s ‘furlough’ scheme, which covers 80% of their monthly earnings whilst they’re out of work.

“As a sign of this commitment we have confirmed that all staff will receive their full salaries in March. With football seemingly suspended for a prolonged period of time, and the Hotel being closed indefinitely, the effect on both businesses has been severe. With regards to these steps, we have placed a number of staff on ‘furlough’.”

Due to recent events, Bolton’s next game is set to be against promotion-chasing Oxford United on the 3rd May, although that scheduled return date could be pushed further back if the off-the-field situation is to worsen in the coming weeks.

The Verdict:

This is a worrying update for the club’s supporters to read.

It’s no secret that Bolton have had their fair share of off-the-field problems in the past, but given recent events, they could be in trouble in the future.

The crisis that is sweeping across the UK at the moment is going to have a negative impact on a number of clubs in the lower leagues, and it’s some positive for the staff that have been placed on the ‘furlough’ scheme that they’ll have a percentage of their wages covered.

It’s set to be an intriguing, but nervy few weeks ahead for Bolton Wanderers.