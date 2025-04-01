This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

FLW's Blackburn Rovers fan pundit has expressed his concerns at the club's lack of contract talks with the numerous first-team players that are set to leave Ewood Park this summer when their respective deals expire.

Rovers have experienced a turbulent last few months as a club, after John Eustace departed his head-coach post to join Championship strugglers Derby County, with Valerien Ismael hired in his place to try and keep up their pursuit of the top-six.

Ismael has been unable to help his players keep up their form though, and the Ewood Park side look set to remain in the second-tier for next term with five points and five places separating them and the play-off places as it stands. They will no doubt have to begin planning for another Championship campaign soon, but possibly without numerous key figures in their squad.

Championship table (6th-12th) as of March 31 Pos Team P GD Pts 6. West Brom 39 13 57 7. Middlesbrough 39 10 57 8. Bristol City 39 7 57 9. Watford 39 -4 53 10. Norwich City 39 7 52 11. Blackburn Rovers 39 1 52 12. Sheffield Wednesday 39 -6 52

Rovers fan pundit issues 'worrying' contract expiry verdict

Blackburn reportedly moved to trigger the option to extend Dominic Hyam's contract for another year last week, after he was set to leave for free this summer. Ryan Hedges' deal also holds the same option as he approaches a departure this summer, but the Lancashire Telegraph have previously reported that he could be offered a new two-year extension.

Rovers' other players that are out of contract in June and set to leave the club on a free transfer include Tyrhys Dolan, Danny Batth, Adam Forshaw, Yuri Ribeiro and Andreas Weimann. The club are still believed to be unclear as to whether Dolan will sign a new deal, and the other four currently look set to leave with no talks having been opened as yet.

FLW's Blackburn fan pundit, Simon Middlehurst, is worried that the club have let those numerous key senior figures get to this point without any respective extensions, as not only are they set to lose some big influences on the squad, but they also do not have the money to replace such players in the summer transfer window.

“My big concern is the amount of players that are out of contract in the summer,” Simon told FLW.

“There hasn’t been a hint of any contract negotiations or talks, apart from maybe one player, which I believe was Dom Hyam.

“It’s quite a well-known fact that Tyrhys Dolan hasn’t signed a new contract, and it doesn’t look like he is going to sign one. On top of that, we’ve also got about eight players that are due to leave this summer.

“We can’t afford to lose any senior players, or lose that many senior players, because there isn't any money to bring in players either, which is a little bit worrying.

“It’s just some very, very dark days at Blackburn at the minute.”

Lewis Travis has assured supporters amid lack of new contract talks

Rovers' lack of movement on the contract front can likely be chalked down to their recent change of head-coach, and the club wanting to focus on the on-pitch issues at hand as they look to end the campaign in much better form than what they are currently in.

With that said, supporters cannot be blamed for their worries with numerous important players within Ismael's squad currently on track to leave in three months' time, and especially given Blackburn's poor recent history when it comes to letting key men go for free.

Ben Brereton Diaz is probably the most high-profile example of just that, after he departed upon the expiry of his deal in 2023, despite being valued at around €16m that same summer, according to transfermarkt.

Rovers' captain Lewis Travis sees his current deal expire next summer, so the club are likely in no rush to extend his deal right now. He spoke to the Lancashire Telegraph last week about his teammates' contract situations as they stand, and assured fans that they would not be losing focus despite being set to leave in a few months' time.

He said: "I don't want to speak for the lads so it's hard to say. I think the lads, as a footballer, if you're playing well and doing the right thing the grass on the team is doing well, the contracts and stuff like that look after themselves.

"I think everyone's just got to band together, do the best and then see what happens. I think