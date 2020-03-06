Worrying Birmingham City update provided amid off-field issues

The bleak financial situation involving Birmingham City has been detailed again as the club prepare for another potential points deduction.

Blues were docked nine points for breaching the EFL’s financial rules last season and they were hit with a charge earlier this year that could result in a sanction again before the end of the current campaign.

If that wasn’t bad enough, a ‘special investigation’ from The Athletic has today explained just how bad the situation the Championship side currently find themselves in is.

“According to the club’s latest set of accounts filed in January, auditors warn of financial turmoil. The club’s liabilities exceed total assets by £56.6 million and auditors reported ‘material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the company’s ability to continue as a going concern‘.

“The parent company BSHL is now £91.4 million down on their investment in the club. As Birmingham are not permitted to have an overdraft, they require £54.2 million to stay afloat over an 18-month period to the end of 2020. BSHL’s borrowing is also now up to £40 million, while interest owed is rising too.”

They also go on to explain how poor player recruitment over the years, which seriously increased the wage bill, has impacted the finances and doubled the net debt to over £70m.

QUIZ: Can you name the club these 14 ex-Birmingham City players are playing for now?

1 of 14 Do you know where former midfielder Callum Reilly is playing now? Gillingham Wimbledon Rotherham Tranmere

The verdict

Blues have been so poorly run over the years and all those mistakes were going to come back to bite the club and that’s been the case in the past 18 months.

This report makes for very grim reading though as it puts the key figures involved in the club in a very bad light and it would leave fans worried about the direction they are heading in.

In truth, many fans will have been worried for some time though and it’s just a case of waiting to see how it all plays out but it still seems as though things will get worse before they get better for Birmingham City.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.