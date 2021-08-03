Worrying Aston Villa update signals potential transfer blow for Stoke City

Stoke City look set to miss out on a deal to sign Keinan Davis, according to reports from Football Insider.

The Aston Villa forward has been a long-term target for the Potters as they look to bolster their attacking line ahead of the new Championship season.

Michael O’Neill even confirmed the club’s interest in signing the 23-year-old attacker, however it seems that any move for the player will now be put on hold.

Football Insider have revealed that Davis is set to miss the first two months of the season due to injury which means that he’s unlikely to leave Villa Park until the January transfer window at the earliest.

The news is a bitter blow for both Stoke City and the player himself.

Davis had reportedly held talks with the Potters over an escape route following a frustrating two-year period at Villa Park in which he has started just five times in 33 Premier League appearances for the club.

Whether this deal will be revisited in the January transfer window remains to be seen, but for now, Stoke will need to focus their efforts elsewhere.

The verdict

This is a real blow for Keinan Davis.

The striker is a proven force at Championship level and a move to Stoke City had the makings of a deal that could be really fruitful for the player and club involved.

Unfortunately it seems that this will be put off until January at the earliest.

The Potters need a new striker and there’s a good chance that they won’t hang around waiting for Davis as they look towards a potential play-off push.