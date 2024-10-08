Plymouth Argyle winger Ibrahim Cissoko has pulled out of the Dutch under-21 squad ‘due to injury’.

The Dutch FA announced the news on their official website earlier today, with the Pilgrims wide man now likely to return to Home Park after the latest update.

The 21-year-old hadn’t appeared to have been injured when he was replaced by Mustapha Bundu in the Greens’ 2-1 victory over Blackburn Rovers on Saturday, but the latest update will give the Green Army fear that one of their main attacking threats could be set for a spell on the sidelines.

The Toulouse loanee is currently the Devon outfit’s top scorer in the Championship this season with three goals, and there will be plenty of fingers crossed in Devon that things aren’t as bad as they seem.

While there is currently no further news surrounding the injury to Cissoko, any sort of setback for the outstanding wide man will be a blow to Wayne Rooney and his side, and they will be eagerly awaiting any further updates.

Cissoko was one of four players to be released by manager Maxim Dekker today, with the Dutch side set to face off against Mexico and Sweden over the International break, with the Dutch FA releasing the following translated statement:

Ibrahim Cissoko Plymouth Argyle stats (FBRef) (Championship appearances only) Appearances 9 Starts 8 Goals 3 Assists 1 (Figures correct as of October 8th, 2024)

“Due to injuries, Jong Oranje will not be able to call on Kian Fitz-Jim, Youri Baas, Anass Salah-Eddine and Ibrahim Cisokko during this international period.

“The foursome will be replaced by Maxim Dekker, Denso Kasius and Ernest Poku, all from AZ. National coach Michael Reiziger has chosen to continue with 23 players during this international period.”

Ibrahim Cissoko injury would be terrible news for Wayne Rooney and Plymouth Argyle

Cissoko has proven to be a box of tricks since he made the move to Home Park, with his tricky toes proving too hot to handle for many a Championship defender this season.

Since making the move from the Ligue 1 side, the winger has settled into his role on the left side of attack, and has netted three goals so far this season, as well as having a hand in even more.

His first came in a 1-1 draw against Hull City in the first home match of the campaign, before grabbing a match-winning brace against Luton Town at the end of last month, with two strikes of the highest order to see off the Hatters.

He may not have scored last weekend, but a typical mazy run towards the penalty area was followed by a pinpoint centre into the path of Michael Obafemi, who duly rifled home his first goal for the club, and set the side up for another victory on home soil.

With his unpredictable nature and penchant for the ridiculous, the Dutchman has proven to be a vital part of Argyle’s attacking game plan, with Morgan Whittaker recently stating how his new teammate has helped him have even more success of his own, due to the opposition not knowing who to pick up.

With that in mind, any lengthy setback would be difficult to take for the Pilgrims, who were starting to hit top gear after three straight home victories under their belt.