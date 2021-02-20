‘Worries me massively’, ‘Start the bench’ – These Sunderland fans react to breaking team news for Burton clash

Following their EFL Trophy semi final success in midweek, Sunderland return to league action this afternoon, when they travel to the Pirelli Stadium to take on Burton Albion.

Lee Johnson’s side go into the game seventh in the League One table, just one point adrift of the play-off places, having lost only one of their last six league games.

Burton meanwhile, go into the game bottom of the table, but having won three of their last four matches, having enjoyed an impressive recent resurgence since the re-appointment of Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink as manager last month.

Perhaps with that in mind, Johnson has named a Sunderland side that shows _ changes from the one that beat Lincoln in the cup in midweek, as Conor McLaughlin, Dion Sanderson, Jake Vokins and Aiden O’Brien come into the side in an apparent switch to a 3-4-3 formation, with Josh Scowen and Dan Neill drop to the bench, with Bailey Wright and Callum McFadzean missing out completely.

Confusion 💯 — harry masters ➐ 🇫🇷 (@HazzaM2002) February 20, 2021

For once I generally dont know where the players are playing 😂😂😂, Burge go Sanderson CB Then its anyones guess after that — MagicMackem (@mark_j_cummins) February 20, 2021

I would start the Bench, Remi apart, very negative selection 😑🙄 — Jamie (@jamiecscammell) February 20, 2021

Why does he complicate it so much, just go 433 🤦‍♂️ — Adam Reek (@adamreeek) February 20, 2021

Am I the only one worried about this lineup? — Peter Bryson (@Brysa08) February 20, 2021

The defence worries me massively — Jay Alderson (@Jay_Alderson04) February 20, 2021

Intriguing but still no jones — WillJ (@Will_J95) February 20, 2021