Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Burton Albion

‘Worries me massively’, ‘Start the bench’ – These Sunderland fans react to breaking team news for Burton clash

Published

2 hours ago

on

Following their EFL Trophy semi final success in midweek, Sunderland return to league action this afternoon, when they travel to the Pirelli Stadium to take on Burton Albion.

Lee Johnson’s side go into the game seventh in the League One table, just one point adrift of the play-off places, having lost only one of their last six league games.

Burton meanwhile, go into the game bottom of the table, but having won three of their last four matches, having enjoyed an impressive recent resurgence since the re-appointment of Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink as manager last month.

Did these 15 former Sunderland players leave the club for a higher or lower fee than hey arrived for?

1 of 15

Kenwyne Jones

Perhaps with that in mind, Johnson has named a Sunderland side that shows _ changes from the one that beat Lincoln in the cup in midweek, as Conor McLaughlin, Dion Sanderson, Jake Vokins and Aiden O’Brien come into the side in an apparent switch to a 3-4-3 formation, with Josh Scowen and Dan Neill drop to the bench, with Bailey Wright and Callum McFadzean missing out completely.

Taking to Twitter to react to that team news, plenty of Sunderland fans were keen to give their thoughts on their side’s starting lineup for the game.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Black Cats supporters had to say.


Related Topics:

UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, been writing for Football League World since March 2019. I've previously worked for the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Opta, among others.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Worries me massively’, ‘Start the bench’ – These Sunderland fans react to breaking team news for Burton clash

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: