‘Worries me’ – Many QPR fans react as surprise call emerges from team news

Queens Park Rangers will be hoping to pick up another positive result today as they prepare to take on Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

The R’s have lost only one of their last six games, and come into this one with real confidence after beating Coventry City 3-0 on Good Friday, courtesy of goals from Chris Willock, Ilias Chair and a Michael Rose own goal.

Mark Warburton returns to his former club today, hoping to record back-to-back wins over the Easter period.

In a bid to freshen things up, the manager has opted to make two changes to his side ahead of this afternoon’s clash.

The first change sees Joe Lumley drop to the bench, with Seny Dieng regaining his place in-between the sticks.

There is also a surprise change in the centre of defence, with midfielder Dominic Ball coming in for Geoff Cameron.

Here, we take a look at QPR fans’ reactions to the emerging team news…

Dom ball Dom ball Dom ball he is the greatest defender we knowwww — paddyqpr_1882 (@mcguinness2004) April 5, 2021

Ball at cb worries me tbh, especially with very little defensive cover on the bench. Writing seems to be on the wall for Kane after his interview — SAF_Gaz (@SAF_Gaz) April 5, 2021

if we come away from this game without conceding a penalty its a miracle — Luis (@qprluis) April 5, 2021

Dom ball in centre back? — JC (@JChampion0) April 5, 2021

Dom Ball at CB? #QPR — Jacob Tingle (@TingleJK) April 5, 2021

Cameron and de wijs don’t exist then — 🆗 (@8ates_) April 5, 2021

this better not mean Ball CB… — Dan Beatty (@danbeatty_) April 5, 2021

Pleasing that Kakay starts again following the deluded arrogance Todd Kane showed in that interview. I, for one, make Mark Warburton right in axing Kane for such unprofessionalism. — William H (@WillQPR) April 5, 2021