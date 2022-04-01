Worried Wayne Rooney reveals thoughts on Derby County takeover latest

Derby are still yet to find a new owner to take the club forward and with the saga having dragged out over what will soon be the course of the entire season, boss Wayne Rooney has admitted to Derbyshire Live that he is worried about the future of the club.

When quizzed about his thoughts on the club going forward and whether he was worried, the manager responded with ‘extremely’ – which is not a promising sign for any supporter of the club.

The off-pitch turmoil for the Rams has been notable and has been very much in the public eye. They’ve accumulated staggering amounts of debt and have been desperate in their search for a new buyer to avoid liquidation.

There have been a few flashes of promise that have so far faded into obscurity and we are now coming towards the last few games of the season and the situation has yet to change.

On the pitch though, Wayne Rooney has managed to get his team playing some excellent football and if not for a point deduction, they would be much higher up the division. There is still a chance for the club to escape relegation too but with the team now eight points adrift, it is looking less and less likely.

Now, ahead of the club’s game against Preston this weekend, Rooney has spoken out about the potential takeover of the club and their future to Derbyshire Live and added that a takeover ‘needs to happen now.’ When queried about his thoughts too on the future of the club and whether he was worried, he claimed he was ‘extremely’ worried.

It doesn’t bode well for the club – but there is still hope of a new buyer yet and a potential swerve away from relegation.

The Verdict

Wayne Rooney has been calm and collected all season during a campaign in which his Derby have been put through the wringer.

In terms of the football on display, you really couldn’t fault it based on their situation. He has managed to get the team thriving in the face of uncertainty and the fans cannot be disappointed with the players and what is going on with the actual playing side of things.

It is off the field where the problems continue to arise and it is worrying in itself to hear Rooney speak about the future of the club and admit that he isn’t sure what is going to happen and his desperation for new owners.

It can’t be easy for him to work in such a situation and if a relegation did happen, you wouldn’t be surprised to see the manager finally tempted away from Pride Park and to another club.