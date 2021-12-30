‘Worried’, ‘It’s certainly bold’ – These Nottingham Forest fans react as changes made for Huddersfield clash

Nottingham Forest will look to get back to winning ways when they take on Huddersfield Town at the City Ground this evening.

📋 Team news 🆚 Huddersfield 3️⃣ changes for The Reds as Djed Spence, Braian Ojeda and Xande Silva start 👊 🌳🔴 #NFFC pic.twitter.com/yH4hHDn00Q — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) December 30, 2021

Steve Cooper has transformed the club since his appointment, but the Reds’ good form was halted last time out as they were deservedly beaten at Middlesbrough.

They have the chance to respond tonight though, and Cooper has made three changes for the game against the Terriers.

Djed Spence has returned to the XI after he was unable to play against his parent club, whilst Braian Ojeda and Xande Silva have also been given starts.

Ryan Yates and Tobias Figueiredo are two who miss out from the Boro loss, with the pair not involved, indicating they are suffering with injury or illness.

So, Forest’s squad has been tested this evening and it’s fair to say there was a mixed response from the fans to the team news. Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

