Worrall, Bachirou, Lolley: The Nottingham Forest injury situation heading into March’s international break

Nottingham Forest ensured that they wouldn’t head into the international break on the back of another defeat at the weekend.

The Reds responded well after falling to a 2-0 home defeat to league leaders Norwich City in midweek, drawing 1-1 with Brentford in West London.

It looked like it was going to be another tough afternoon for the Reds when Gaetan Bong pulled over Ivan Toney inside the penalty area, with the latter stepping up and netting his 28th goal of the season from the spot.

But Forest improved in the second half, and found a deserved equaliser when Filip Krovinovic coolly slotted in from close-range.

The Reds may be winless in their last six games, but Chris Hughton can take confidence out of his side’s display against the Bees, as well as the fact that Forest still sit seven points above the relegation zone.

Forest will now rest and recuperate during an international break before having to take on Cardiff City, QPR and Bristol City in the space of eight days.

Forest will hope to have Joe Worrall back by then, though. The defender has been missing since the draw with Reading, after suffering a cracked rib against Luton Town.

Chris Hughton previously revealed that Worrall would be back after the international break, but it remains to be seen whether the trip to Cardiff will come too soon for him.

Another longer-term absentee is Joe Lolley, with the winger likely to be out until the end of the season with a hamstring tear.

The winger has had an operation on the injury, though, however is still likely to miss the remainder of the campaign.

Elsewhere, Fouad Bachirou returned to training this week after suffering with injury, and Harry Arter is also fit despite a minor calf scare in Under-23s’ action last week.