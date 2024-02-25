Virgil van Dijk has labelled Caoimhin Kelleher as 'world class' following his outstanding performance at Wembley as Liverpool beat Chelsea 1-0 after extra time in the EFL Cup final.

The Blues were the better side for quite a while in the game, owing to Liverpool's injury woes with plenty of their first-team stars sidelined and Ryan Gravenberch leaving the pitch on a stretcher in the first half.

But Kelleher kept the Merseyside club in the game with a string of seriously impressive saves, before Van Dijk nodded home with mere minutes remaining in the extra 30 minutes to hand Jurgen Klopp his seventh title at Anfield.

The former Southampton man will earn the plaudits and received the official Player of the Match award, but Kelleher was the unsung hero in the tie - and that hasn't evaded the knowledge of Van Dijk, who has given his team-mate some lofty praise.

What Liverpool stars have said about Caoimhin Kelleher

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk was not shy in his backing of the Irishman, who has stepped in for Alisson in recent weeks after the Brazilian suffered a hamstring injury.

The Dutch centre-back told Sky Sports: “I’m probably one of his biggest fans, I think.

"I’ve always said he’s world class and he’s stepped up today again and it’s good to see.

“A good boy, a good goalkeeper and that’s what we need at a club like Liverpool.”

And Jurgen Klopp doubled down on the skippers' statement, stating: "We have the best goalkeeper in the world and the best number two in the world."

Caoimhin Kelleher's performance against Chelsea for Liverpool in the EFL Cup

In a game where Liverpool were down to the bare bones with injuries to the likes of Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota to name but a few, it was going to take huge characters such as Van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Luiz Diaz to drag the team to victory - many saw Kelleher as the standout performer though.

Nine saves came his way throughout the game, including a magnificent close-range stop to deny Cole Palmer in the first half before an outstandingly brave rush-out from Conor Gallagher in a one v one situation - before a pinball in the box was dealt with easily by the Irishman, who even had the audacity to flick the ball up with his feet to catch it to summarise the confidence that he had in his own ability under the famous arch.

Caoimhin Kelleher - Liverpool appearances (all competitions) Appearances 2019-20 4 2020-21 5 2021-22 8 2022-23 4 2023-24 16

It's been a tough few weeks for Kelleher, who has come under a little bit of criticism amid Alisson's injuries amid a couple of occasions where he could have done better in terms of Liverpool defending shots.

But the back-up goalkeeper will take a lot of confidence from this performance.

Of course, he rarely features for the Reds when Alisson is fit and available, and to be able to come into such a huge tie when his side were under the cosh is incredibly impressive - though having been a key part of Liverpool's 2022 Carabao Cup final when they beat Chelsea on penalties, it's nothing new for the 25-year-old.

Caoimhin Kelleher transfer latest

With a general lack of game time for the Cork-born shot-stopper, naturally rumours have surfaced that Kelleher could be looking for a move elsewhere.

Celtic have been linked with Joe Hart entering his twilight of his career, and with the former Manchester City goalkeeper announcing he will retire at the end of the season, it potentially looks like a deal that could happen in the future.

Nottingham Forest reportedly had a £15 million move rejected towards the end of the January transfer window, and that forced them to move for Belgian goalkeeper Matz Sels, with Matt Turner failing to massively impress since making a permanent switch from Arsenal in the summer.

But with a performance like the one he produced in north London and Alisson's injury, Kelleher could be in line to properly challenge the Brazilian to make the first-team jersey his own.