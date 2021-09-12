Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

QPR

‘World class today’ – Many QPR fans react as summer signing plays vital role in draw at Reading

Published

1 min ago

on

Reading were closing in on a second Championship victory of the season before Stefan Johansen restored parity for QPR in the 90th minute at The Madejski Stadium on Saturday. 

A Michael Morrison own goal gave the travelling R’s the lead in the 11th minute before a John Swift hat-trick pushed The Royals into a commanding lead.

Andre Gray, who came on with 67 minutes on the clock, took just 12 minutes to open his account with the still undefeated Championship club, setting up a tense finale for Reading.

The eventual leveller came in the first minute of stoppage time, when Johansen reacted quickest to a bouncing ball in the area, slotting past Rafael in the Reading goal.

Johansen permanently joined Mark Warburton’s side in the summer, following a successful loan move from Fulham in January.

The Norway international’s late strike was his first of the season, after having assisted two already.

Are each of these 18 celebrities a QPR supporter or not?

1 of 18

Is politician Michael Gove a QPR fan?

Johansen has started every Championship game for The R’s since his arrival earlier in the year, and he has also captained the side on six occasions.

Still without a Championship defeat, QPR occupy fourth place in the Championship, having accumulated 12 points from their opening six games.

Here, we take a look at how some fans reacted on Twitter when Stefan Johansen ensured that QPR would maintain their unbeaten start to the campaign…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘World class today’ – Many QPR fans react as summer signing plays vital role in draw at Reading

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: