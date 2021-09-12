‘World class today’ – Many QPR fans react as summer signing plays vital role in draw at Reading

Reading were closing in on a second Championship victory of the season before Stefan Johansen restored parity for QPR in the 90th minute at The Madejski Stadium on Saturday.

A Michael Morrison own goal gave the travelling R’s the lead in the 11th minute before a John Swift hat-trick pushed The Royals into a commanding lead.

Andre Gray, who came on with 67 minutes on the clock, took just 12 minutes to open his account with the still undefeated Championship club, setting up a tense finale for Reading.

The eventual leveller came in the first minute of stoppage time, when Johansen reacted quickest to a bouncing ball in the area, slotting past Rafael in the Reading goal.

Johansen permanently joined Mark Warburton’s side in the summer, following a successful loan move from Fulham in January.

The Norway international’s late strike was his first of the season, after having assisted two already.

Johansen has started every Championship game for The R’s since his arrival earlier in the year, and he has also captained the side on six occasions.

Still without a Championship defeat, QPR occupy fourth place in the Championship, having accumulated 12 points from their opening six games.

Here, we take a look at how some fans reacted on Twitter when Stefan Johansen ensured that QPR would maintain their unbeaten start to the campaign…

Look at my captain. Just look. — Dan Rutherford (@randomranger) September 11, 2021

World class today skippa — CS10 (@Cps2300) September 11, 2021

absolutely brilliant from you again Stef. Rest up and go again Tuesday. another big week ahead. — Conor Wells (@CW_Wells123) September 11, 2021

What a player https://t.co/X4K1YSZVwx — Sam Prior (@samprior1882) September 11, 2021

Fulham gave us the best player in the division for 625k. Read that again https://t.co/b1IKB4WkYJ — Jeff (@lefthookqpr) September 11, 2021

Outstanding effort never give up — Mike (@mf44qpr) September 11, 2021