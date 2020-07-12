‘World class’, ‘Take a bow’ – Many Millwall fans excited by decisive moment in Hull win

Millwall beat Hull City 1-0 to keep their play-off dreams on track yesterday and many Lions fans were excited by Ryan Leonard’s screamer.

The Millwall midfielder fired a ferocious long-range effort into the top corner, giving George Long absolutely no chance in the Hull goal, to put the visitors ahead in the second minute at the KCOM Stadium.

The Tigers had opportunities but weren’t able to find a response and slipped to their third consecutive defeat.

The result means Millwall are ninth in the Championship and just two points outside the play-off with three games left of the season.

Gary Rowett’s side will be hoping to close that gap and will feel that if Leonard can continue to produce moments of magic like his strike on Saturday, they may have a chance.

It certainly appears to have caught the attention of the Den faithful, with many fans taking to Twitter to voice their excitement.

Have these 9 things happened to Millwall this season? Have a go now!

1 of 9 Had more than 50 yellow cards? Yes No

Leonard’s goal proved the difference and it certainly seems to have caused a stir among fans of the south London club.

Read their reaction here:

Premier league stuff maybe??? COYL — Sam Smith (@Bjcsss1Sam) July 12, 2020

What an absolute peach — Joe Docherty (@JoeCDocherty) July 12, 2020

It has to be said if this goal was scored in Premier League you wouldn't hear the end of it. World class goal from Leonard. Eating humble pie this weekend as I've slated him so much 🙈 — Mr HK (@mrhk85) July 12, 2020

Blinder! — Chris Ryan (@Ryanc1959) July 12, 2020

What a hit. Take a bow @lendog18 — Nott Scott (@Scobie2010) July 11, 2020

Wow — Ronnie (@Ronnielucken6) July 11, 2020

Can’t argue with that hit — Lucas McGregor (@Lucas_McGregor) July 11, 2020

What a goal, absolute banger! — Mickey (@mfcmjb) July 11, 2020