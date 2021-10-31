‘World class’, ‘Fabulous’ – Many Coventry City fans react to player’s performance v Hull City

Many Coventry City fans have taken to Twitter to react to Matty Godden’s performance in their side’s 1-0 away win at Hull City in the Sky Bet Championship.

The Sky Blues were once again in good form on the road as they came away from the MKM Stadium with all three points, thus strengthening their reputation as potential darkhorses for the play-off places.

It was Godden who once again led by example for his team as he netted the only goal of the game in the ninth minute with an accurate and firm header from an Ian Maatsen cross that Matt Ingram could only fumble into the Hull net.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Coventry City faithful to react to their striker’s exploits, with many taking to social media to air their views as Godden made it three goals in his last three games for the club.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter.

Unmarked? His movement to get into that position was world class. The little check round the back of the defender is what makes the space for him. Absolutely brilliant. — Bradders (@PUSBradders) October 31, 2021

He made sure to stay on side this time. Just keep your eye on MG the entire time. Lovely stuff! — 🇸🇪 Ellis 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇮🇲 Römerø 🇧🇷 (@EllisRomero) October 31, 2021

MG I’m sure you’re living the dream like the rest of us. What a feeling it must be to enjoy going to ‘work’ most mornings. Keep doing what you’re doing and keep believing xx Because we are — Carl Rogers (@CarlRogers1) October 30, 2021

Great goal — Natalie 💙 (@nattiecw) October 31, 2021

Great performance Matty & fabulous goal 💙 — Susie Dunn #PUSB💙 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦⚽️ #MH (@susie351975) October 30, 2021

And people said he was a finished player last season🤣🤣 #PUSB https://t.co/VBvfea1GoH — Callum Moseley (@CalSkybluesZone) October 30, 2021