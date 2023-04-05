Manchester City loanee James McAtee looks to be enjoying his football at Sheffield United right now.

The 20-year-old was sent on loan to Bramall Lane by the Premier League side in the summer and took a little while to settle in Paul Heckingbottom's squad.

He's featured regularly, making 36 appearances in all, but it feels like the forward-thinking midfielder has really hit his stride in the second half of the 2022/23 campaign.

Five of the six goals he's scored for the Blades have come since the Championship restarted after the World Cup break while he's started three of the last four games - helping them win all three to tighten their grip on the second and final automatic promotion place.

What is James McAtee's contract situation at Manchester City?

McAtee is due to return to the Etihad once the 2022/23 campaign is wrapped up.

The young playmaker signed a new long-term deal with City last February, which is due to keep him at the Premier League club until the summer of 2026.

As a result, a permanent deal may be out of reach for the Blades but another loan deal could make sense if they win promotion.

What do Sheffield United fans think of Manchester City loanee James McAtee?

A debate about McAtee has broken out on social media and it seems the majority of Blades fans think very highly of the 20-year-old...

Others have been a little more critical...

While some have gone for a creative approach to try and grease the wheels to another deal this summer...