“Works for all parties” – Carlton Palmer delivers verdict as West Brom cast eyes over Championship midfielder

West Brom are considering a January move for Huddersfield Town midfielder Jon Russell, according to a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon.

The midfielder has been frozen out at the John Smith’s Stadium under new boss Mark Fotheringham, as it is looking increasingly likely that he will not sign a new deal.

Possessing just six months left on his current deal, the Baggies will be hoping they can secure his services for a relatively small fee.

Sharing his thoughts on the situation involving Russell and Carlos Corberan’s interest in the midfielder, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “Well, they know each other well, and he played an integral part in Huddersfield finishing third in the league last time out.

“He’s not featured that much this season. I think he’s played seven games and I think it’s a standoff by the club because he won’t sign a new deal.

“So at the end of the day, I think West Brom might be able to get him out on a cut-price deal.

“Huddersfield are in a precarious position at the bottom of the league, so, I think it works for all parties.

“If he’s not going to sign a new deal, and you’re not going to play him, then you might as well offload him for a fee.”

The verdict

It makes so much sense for the Baggies to try and secure this deal, especially because it was Carlos Corberan who got the very best out of him last season.

Physical, competitive and a good reader of the game, Russell is also a composed figure in possession and would immediately bolster competition levels.

It would be no surprise if more clubs at second-tier level were to make it a race for the young midfielder, with Russell set to be available for a cut-price fee.

There is also excellent potential for making a tidy profit in the future, as he is still just 22 years of age.