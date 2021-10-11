Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Preston North End

‘Words fail me’, ‘I give up’ – These Preston fans react as squad update shared

Published

10 mins ago

on

Preston have confirmed that they have replaced Connor Wickham with Joe Rafferty in their 25-man Championship squad after they were granted permission by the EFL.

The striker joined North End earlier in the summer but he suffered a serious hamstring injury that means he will spend the next few months, at least, on the sidelines.

Following the setback, Preston confirmed earlier today that they had been allowed to make a switch in their squad outside the window, so Rafferty is now involved.

That means he can be selected by boss Frankie McAvoy over the coming months, although he will still have a real battle to get into the matchday squad.

The news prompted plenty of responses from the Preston support, with some not understanding why a defender has come in for an attacker, particularly as Josh Harrop could’ve been included. However, others weren’t too fussed by the update.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…


