‘Words fail me’, ‘I give up’ – These Preston fans react as squad update shared

Preston have confirmed that they have replaced Connor Wickham with Joe Rafferty in their 25-man Championship squad after they were granted permission by the EFL.

📝 Preston North End can confirm that Joe Rafferty has been added to our 25-man squad after the club were granted permission from the EFL to remove Connor Wickham from the squad following his injury. Full details.➡️ https://t.co/SsYws8eweO#pnefc pic.twitter.com/lw945KF5uv — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) October 11, 2021

The striker joined North End earlier in the summer but he suffered a serious hamstring injury that means he will spend the next few months, at least, on the sidelines.

Following the setback, Preston confirmed earlier today that they had been allowed to make a switch in their squad outside the window, so Rafferty is now involved.

That means he can be selected by boss Frankie McAvoy over the coming months, although he will still have a real battle to get into the matchday squad.

Only a true expert on Preston North End will get these 27 Lilywhites quiz questions correct

1 of 27 What year were the club founded? 1875 1880 1885 1890

The news prompted plenty of responses from the Preston support, with some not understanding why a defender has come in for an attacker, particularly as Josh Harrop could’ve been included. However, others weren’t too fussed by the update.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

Words fail me someone else who is not good enough — Leylandone (@Leylandone_35) October 11, 2021

Rafu has played well in the cup, I'm happy to see him added. Could see how much his goal mattered to him (even if it was going wide before the deflection) — James Shuttleworth (@jimshuttle) October 11, 2021

I'm not going to criticise the decision overly, however, I'm not sure that replacing a striker with a right back is the way to score more goals. — John Griffiths (@johngriffiths1) October 11, 2021

Christ! That must be Connor done with footy mind, gutted for the lad. — Dom (@dom_33) October 11, 2021

Harrop must be fuming — Callum (@callumhayes25) October 11, 2021

Promotion guaranteed!!! 🤷‍♂️ Ffs….I give up! — Jasper (@wuftyruffruff) October 11, 2021

Harrop robbed — Marcus (@marcusl04) October 11, 2021