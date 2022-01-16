Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Words can’t describe what you mean to us’ – Plenty of QPR fans pay tribute to key figure in West Brom win

Published

2 mins ago

on

Charlie Austin netted a late equaliser against his former club to give QPR the three points against West Brom on Saturday. 

The win sent QPR above promotion rivals West Brom as Austin returned to haunt his former employers.

The game looked to be heading for a draw before the experience front man arrived at the far post to head home Chris Willock’s cross.

The win moved QPR two points above West Brom and five points off the top two.

West Brom had their chances as Callum Robinson and Matt Phillips went close to giving Albion the lead before QPR grew into the game.

Stefan Johansen tested David Button in the West Brom goal from a free kick before Andre Gray had a goal ruled out due to offside shortly into the second half.

Big signing Daryl Dike was introduced into the game after 60 minutes and was immediately involved as he fed a cross to Jake Livermore who poked the ball over the bar.

However, with the game heading for a goalless draw, Chris Willock fed Charlie Austin who powered a header home, giving QPR their third win in a row.

QPR supporters took to Twitter to praise their experienced forward, here’s what they said:


