‘Words can’t describe what you mean to us’ – Plenty of QPR fans pay tribute to key figure in West Brom win

Charlie Austin netted a late equaliser against his former club to give QPR the three points against West Brom on Saturday.

The win sent QPR above promotion rivals West Brom as Austin returned to haunt his former employers.

The game looked to be heading for a draw before the experience front man arrived at the far post to head home Chris Willock’s cross.

The win moved QPR two points above West Brom and five points off the top two.

West Brom had their chances as Callum Robinson and Matt Phillips went close to giving Albion the lead before QPR grew into the game.

Stefan Johansen tested David Button in the West Brom goal from a free kick before Andre Gray had a goal ruled out due to offside shortly into the second half.

Big signing Daryl Dike was introduced into the game after 60 minutes and was immediately involved as he fed a cross to Jake Livermore who poked the ball over the bar.

However, with the game heading for a goalless draw, Chris Willock fed Charlie Austin who powered a header home, giving QPR their third win in a row.

QPR supporters took to Twitter to praise their experienced forward, here’s what they said:

CHARLIE AUSTIN NEVER LETS YOU DOWNNNNN pic.twitter.com/iFZSy9dNUc — UpTheRs (@UpTheRs_) January 15, 2022

The Charlie Austin Stand Yes I said it.#QPR pic.twitter.com/SxJUzBW6II — ‘R’ Generation (@RGenerationnet) January 15, 2022

Charlie Austin, words can't describe what you mean to us — Joshua Nukem (@JoshyNewcombe) January 15, 2022

Charlie Austin needs a statue outside the ground, put it anywhere, bulid a roundabout to go around it if need be — RL (@RossLee_) January 15, 2022

It’s a Charlie Austin world, We just live in it. ⚽️🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/17A7XD43y8 — JFK (@JayKelly00) January 15, 2022

Charlie Austin⚪️🔵. Another one. Promotion push @QPR — Kam #8🏁 (@Culturecams) January 15, 2022

Charlie Austin have my kids 😍😍 — louis (@louis54412650) January 15, 2022

That was easily one of the bets games I’ve ever been to. Vintage Charlie Austin. — Will (@takesbywill) January 15, 2022

Charlie Austin last minute winners RUN IT BACK🤩🤩 https://t.co/OYX7VmrOjm — Arjan (@ArjanQPR) January 15, 2022