Woods starts: The predicted Hull City XI to face Sheffield United on Sunday

Hull City will be hoping to bounce back from a midweek setback as they face a tough test against Sheffield United on Sunday.

Hull go into the Yorkshire derby against the Blades off the back of a 3-1 defeat away at QPR with Shota Arveladze looking to get three points to keep their good start to the season going.

Hull have won 11 points so far this season having beaten Bristol City, Norwich and Coventry but have been conceding goals at an alarming rate.

With Sheffield United sitting top and unbeaten in their last six games, it’s a huge test for Arveladze and Hull.

But the former Rangers and Ajax striker will have several new players after adding four players on deadline day, bolstering his injury hit squad and giving him plenty more options off the bench.

With that in mind, we take a look at how Hull could line up against Sheffield United.

Matt Ingram will continue in goal having impressed so far this season with his saves being a key element in their wins this season.

Moving into defence, Cyrus Christie is likely to keep his place in the team after signing on a free transfer this week in place of Lewie Coyle who will miss out due to injury. Figueiredo and Greaves will continue as the two centre backs with Callum Elder at left-back as they look to keep out a strong Sheffield United attack.

Ryan Woods is likely to start his second game in a Tigers shirt with injuries to Jean-Michel Seri and Ozan Tufan, adding a much needed shield in front of the back four. Furthermore, he will partner Regan Slater who has been in good form so far this season, with Andy Cannon likely to play off Oscar Estupinan.

Benjamin Tetteh and Ryan Longman are likely to provide the attacking support from wide areas for top scorer Oscar Estupinan who will be looking to carry on his brilliant form in front of goal this season.