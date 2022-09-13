Woodrow starts: The predicted Luton Town XI to face Coventry on Wednesday

Like many Championship teams so far in the 2022-23 campaign, Luton Town have been wildly inconsistent in their first eight league matches, with the Hatters enduring a slow start following last season’s top six finish.

The Bedfordshire outfit have a lot to live up to after making the play-offs, and they have secured just two wins so far – which could have been three if they had just held on last weekend at home to Wigan Athletic.

However, after being 1-0 up with 10 minutes go to, Luton conceded twice late on to come away with nothing against the Latics.

They now have a chance to rectify things when Coventry City make the trip to Kenilworth Road on Wednesday evening, having picked up just one point from their five matches with their disrupted start to the campaign following urgent work to the CBS Arena pitch.

How are Luton going to line-up though against the Sky Blues? Let’s take a look.

Whilst Elijah Adebayo has been passed fit to play by Nathan Jones following a brief injury scare, it may be best to utilise the towering forward from the bench for this one.

Luton’s talisman from the previous campaign is yet to get off the mark in eight outings so far, and it may be the best case to unleash Adebayo in the second half and give someone else a chance from the start.

That player could be Cauley Woodrow, who has started just once so far since his return to Kenilworth Road, but the chance to rekindle his partnership with Carlton Morris from his Barnsley days could happen here.

There won’t be too many changes from the defeat to Wigan, but that is because of the lack of options available to Jones due to injuries.

One player who could come back in is captain Sonny Bradley, who recently missed three matches due to injury, but was on the bench last time out against the Latics without coming on.

Tom Lockyer could be the player to miss out should Jones turn to his skipper to come back into the side, with the Welshman scoring an own goal last weekend to let Wigan back into the game.