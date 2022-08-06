Woodrow starts: The predicted Luton Town XI to face Burnley on Saturday

Luton Town managed a 0-0 draw against Birmingham City in their first Championship game of the season and they’ll be desperate for the three points this weekend against Burnley.

The Hatters played some excellent football last season and were arguably one of the teams of the season in the second tier.

They walked into the play-offs and were even dreaming of Premier League football.

Now, the club will want to push for promotion again but it won’t be easy against Burnley in this fixture.

The club, who are now led by Vincent Kompany, played superbly last week against Huddersfield and have a solid squad.

With Nathan Jones desperate to get the win here then, here is how Luton could line up for this fixture.

Even with the club sealing a point in their game against Birmingham last week, boss Nathan Jones could still tweak his line-up slightly.

Ethan Horvath played superbly last week to keep a clean sheet, as did the three man centre-back trio in front of him.

In midfield, the club could switch in Henri Lansbury for Luke Freeman.

The latter of the two players was subbed at the weekend and with Lansbury comes lots of EFL experience so for this game when they are likely to have to sit back a bit and let Burnley play their game, the Hatters could benefit from a calm and hardworking figure in the centre of the field like the former Arsenal man.

Upfront for Luton, the club could make another substitution with Elijah Adebayo replaced in the strike-force by Cauley Woodrow.

Adebayo started the game against Birmingham but didn’t have his best showing in a Hatters shirt and was eventually replaced by Woodrow in the fixture.

He didn’t have a chance to do much in that game coming off the bench and if the player starts, he could bag the Hatters’ first goals of the season in this fixture.