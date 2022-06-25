Woodman in: As things stand, is this Preston North End’s best XI as 22/23 season approaches?

Preston North End had a fairly average season last year as they finished the campaign sat 13th in the table.

Ryan Lowe will no doubt be keen for his side to push on next season with the hope of competing further up the table towards promotion.

To ensure they are able to do so, the boss will have some work to do over summer bringing names in to make his team stronger.

This week, the signing of goalkeeper Freddie Woodman was announced but with players like Cameron Archer and Sepp van den Berg having returned to their parent clubs, there are some gaps to be filled.

With that in mind, here we take a look at what may be Preston’s strongest XI as it stands.

New signing Freddie Woodman starts in goal for North End. Admittedly he didn’t get much first team football last season with only four Premier League games as a stand in for Newcastle United and an FA Cup appearance for Bournemouth on loan.

However, the 25-year-old has played regular football in the Championship before including an impressive season where he kept 21 clean sheets so the new signing deserves the chance in the first team.

In front of him we have a back three of Andrew Hughes, Patrick Bauer and Liam Lindsay. Hughes and Bauer were regulars in the side last season but as it stands Lindsay is standing in out of position.

North End could do with strengthening their defensive options on the right as they currently only have Matthew Olsunde who spent the majority of last season out with injuries.

Ben Whitman takes his place behind a midfield four of Daniel Johnson, Ali McCann, Alan Browne and Brad Potts.

The midfielders in the side provided a fair number of assists last season and Johnson was the club’s second top scorer but they will be hoping to have more to give in the attacking efforts next season.

Up front we have last season’s top scorer Emil Riis who scored a brilliant 20 goals and will be hoping to add as many, if not more next season.

He is joined by Sean Maguire following the departure of Cameron Archer to parent club Aston Villa but considering he got just two goals last season, Lowe will likely be looking to strengthen up front too.