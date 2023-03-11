Woodman impresses but Woodburn disappoints: Preston North End player ratings in 2-0 win v Cardiff City

Preston North End were able to move back into the top half of the table with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Cardiff City at Deepdale on Saturday afternoon.

Following an extremely drab first half, the game sparked into life following the interval and following chances at both ends, Tom Cannon fired the Lilywhites into the lead.

Cardiff had their moments to level but didn’t consistently test Freddie Woodman in the North End goal, and for the second week in a row the visitors saw their goalkeeper sent off in stoppage time as Jak Alnwick clattered Cannon outside the box.

Ben Whiteman’s subsequent free-kick was stopped by Ronan Luthra but Ched Evans would not be denied as he rebounded to score his eighth goal of the campaign.

Let’s see who stood out for Lowe’s side as they were able to stretch their unbeaten run to six matches.

Freddie Woodman – 8

Took an early clattering from Kion Etete that he went under lengthy treatment for. Made some crucial stops in the second half from both Kaba and Philogene to keep the visitors at bay.

Jordan Storey – 7

Solid on the right-hand side of a back three. Philogene didn’t get past him that much and had to drift inside to create things.

Bambo Diaby – 7

Was very solid against two big strikers and also tried to play out of the back when he could as well. Continued to impress.

Greg Cunningham – 7

Solid enough at the back and then clipped the ball forward for Cannon’s first goal. Should keep his place in the starting 11 even when Andrew Hughes is fit.

Brad Potts – 6

Again didn’t offer much going forward but kept it solid defensively. Scuffed a major chance up from a free-kick from a few yards out.

Ben Woodburn – 5

Came in for Alan Browne but he failed to effect the game too much. Subbed in the second half and the game changed from there.

Ben Whiteman – 6

Steady enough in the middle of the park without doing much at all. Powered a free-kick towards goal in stoppage time in the second half which was saved before the second goal went in.

Daniel Johnson – 7

A battling performance from the Jamaica international who tried to dictate the tempo when he could. Showing his best form in recent weeks.

Alvaro Fernandez – 7

PNE’s main creative threat once again as he burst down the left flank on a number of occasions. Should have perhaps scored in the second half but another good performance.

Tom Cannon – 7

Should’ve perhaps scored earlier on in the second half when he fired straight at Alnwick but got his just desserts with a classy goal. Getting better and better each week.

Troy Parrott – 6

Some good touches and creative play but didn’t provide a goalscoring threat, with one first half chance tame and into the arms of Alnwick. Better chances came when he was substituted.

Substitutes

Robbie Brady – 6

Some decent passes and attempts at crosses and added a different kind of energy to Woodburn.

Ched Evans – 6

Was a bigger presence at the top end of the pitch than Parrott was and he got a goal with one of the final kicks of the match. Played his way into a start v Rotherham.

Ryan Ledson – N/A

Didn’t do an awful lot when he came on the pitch as Cardiff aimed to pump the ball long and bypassed the midfield.

Josh Onomah – N/A

Barely touched the ball when he came on the pitch as PNE were focused on defending their one-goal advantage.