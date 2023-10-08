Highlights We've valued Preston North End's Ben Whiteman at £1.5 million in the current transfer market, but his contract situation could lower his worth.

Preston North End's start to the 2023-24 season has been pretty impressive and, before their 4-0 drubbing at the hands of West Bromwich Albion, they went on an eight-match unbeaten streak.

But what are some of the Lilywhites' most talented players worth in the current transfer market?

FLW have selected five of North End's best players from Ryan Lowe's squad and tried to rate their transfer value at this current moment - some new signings such as Milutin Osmajic have been left out as they have barely played both for North End and in English football, so it's hard to judge if they are in the top five players.

Ben Whiteman - £1.5 million

Since signing from Doncaster Rovers in January 2021, Whiteman has been one of the most consistently solid players for North End since his arrival.

Whiteman came in at a time when Ben Pearson was about to depart Deepdale, so his acquisition was much-needed - but how much longer will he be at the club for?

The 27-year-old's contract expires at the end of the current season, and there is no obvious signs that an agreement is going to be reached in the near future.

If he had years remaining on his deal, Whiteman's value would be north of £5 million, but the fact he will currently have only six months left going into the January transfer window means that his worth drops considerably.

Alan Browne - £1.5 million

In a similar position to Whiteman, Browne is out of contract in June 2024 and is currently the longest-serving player at Deepdale, having joined in January 2014.

That will mean in a few months time, Browne will be due a testimonial with North End and he has already said that he would like to end his playing days with the club - that would make the Irishman a one-club man in his professional career should his wishes come true.

Browne is consistently in Ryan Lowe's starting 11, but he will have to be valued around the same as Whiteman considering the length of his contract currently.

Brad Potts - £2.5 million

Potts was once a somewhat frustrating figure at Deepdale, but since being converted into a right wing-back by Lowe from the early stages of his managerial stint at the club he has flourished.

The 29-year-old possesses a fantastic engine to get up and down the pitch, and he chips in with some important goals because of that - and the fact he has just signed a new contract means his valuation increases.

It will be fair enough to value Potts at least at the £2.5 million mark, and if he was a few years younger it would perhaps be more.

Emil Riis - £5 million

Considering PNE turned down an offer of around £7.5 million last summer for Riis, according to a Danish publication, it would seem somewhat strange that the striker's value would go down.

A serious knee injury though that was picked up at the start of 2023 means it's impossible to tell how good Riis will be when he returns to first-team action - if he does come back the same player though then his transfer value doubles at the very least.

After all, Riis did score 21 times in the 2021-22 season for North End, and he possesses the attributes to be a consistent goalscorer at Deepdale - if he is given the service.

Freddie Woodman - £10 million

Woodman is English, 26 years of age and kept a mass amount of clean sheets in the Championship last season, therefore has to rate highly.

The likes of Gavin Bazunu and James Trafford, whilst much younger than Woodman when sold, moved to Southampton and Burnley respectively for significant fees, but you'd be hard-pressed to say they are more well-rounded than the PNE stopper is.

£10 million is quite a high valuation for a Championship goalkeeper, but Woodman is one of PNE's stars, and it would need to take a massive offer to prise him away from Deepdale.