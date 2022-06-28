Woodburn, Christie, Gray: All the latest Preston North End transfer news

After seeing some of their Championship rivals do early business in the transfer window, Preston North End finally got in on the act last week with the signing of Freddie Woodman from Newcastle United.

Ryan Lowe was able to partially solve the Lilywhites’ goalkeeping crisis going into pre-season training this week by capturing the former England youth international, with Woodman being the first of potentially many to arrive through the door at Deepdale this summer.

With the first match of pre-season for North End coming up against local non-league side Bamber Bridge this weekend, let’s look at the latest transfer news regarding Lowe’s side.

Literally 99% of Preston North End supporters should be scoring 28/28 on this Lilywhites quiz – Can you?

1 of 28 What year were PNE founded? 1870 1880 1890 1900

Cornell signs

At the beginning of last week, North End were set to potentially head into pre-season with no professional goalkeepers.

Now though, they have two on the books, as Welsh stopper David Cornell has followed Woodman through the door.

The 31-year-old, who played 30 times for Peterborough United in the Championship last season, has put pen-to-paper on a two-year deal with North End, and will provide cover for Woodman in case he falls foul of an injury.

Woodburn joins on trial

Once destined for big things at Liverpool, Ben Woodburn has found himself a free agent this summer, with the former Premier League champions opting not to extend his contract any further.

Ryan Lowe though has offered the attacking midfield, who has 11 caps for Wales and made his debut for his country as a 17-year-old, a trial with the squad in a bid to try and gain a contract, having been coached by PNE first-team coach Mike Marsh when he was a teenager at Anfield.

Having been on some largely fruitless loan spells recently, Woodburn will be looking to get his career back on track and he will be looking to prove a point in his spell with PNE.

Christie and Gray still on the radar

Earlier in the summer window, North End were linked to some crucial Championship experience in the form of striker Andre Gray and wing-back Cyrus Christie – both via Alan Nixon.

Nothing has happened so far with either free agent though as Lowe looks to bolster his squad at both ends of the pitch.

However, in a fresh update from Nixon, North End are apparently waiting for both deals to be sorted before they progress with any other transfer business, meaning that the potential arrivals of both players are still on.

Double departure

It’s not just incoming wise where North End are looking to be busy, as they terminated the contracts of two players on Monday afternoon.

Midfielder Tom Bayliss’ three-year stint at Deepdale came to an end, having made just 21 league appearances for the club following his seven-figure move from Coventry City.

The 23-year-old has linked up with Steve Cotterill at Shrewsbury Town, and also heading to League One is Josh Earl.

Earl, who had been at PNE for 15 years and graduated through their academy, also had his contract ended a year early, and he has joined Scott Brown’s revolution at Fleetwood Town – both are moves that will free up wages in Lowe’s budget going forward.