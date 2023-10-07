Highlights Ben Cabango and Nathan Wood are players we value at £10 million each, with Swansea having a strong negotiating position due to their long contracts.

Matt Grimes, Swansea's club captain, is an important presence in the team and would likely cost at least £8 million to buy.

Jerry Yates and Josh Tymon, recent arrivals, have performed well for Swansea and could be sold for £7.5 million and £5 million respectively.

Swansea City have struggled in the opening stages of the new Championship season.

Michael Duff arrived as the club’s latest managerial addition over the summer, replacing Russell Martin.

Martin had led the team to a 10th place finish in the previous campaign before departing for the recently relegated Southampton.

What is the transfer value of Swansea City’s best players?

The Swans have plenty of talented players and will be hoping to improve on their current standing as a result.

Here we look at how valuable the team’s five best players are…

Ben Cabango - £10 million

Canabgo has been a key player for Swansea since breaking into the first team squad from the academy system.

The defender has been a regular starter in the side for the last few seasons now and has continued to impress with his performances.

The 23-year-old still has room to improve, and could go on to become a Premier League calibre player.

Given he still has a contract until the summer of 2025, Swansea also have a strong negotiating position for now, so could charge up to £10 million for him.

Nathan Wood - £10 million

Wood is in a similar position to Cabango in many ways, not least of which is their role in the team.

The pair make a good defensive duo, and will both be important to Swansea going forward.

Wood also has age on his side at only 21-years-old, and a contract running until 2024, with an option for another year that Swansea will surely trigger.

That means the Championship side can charge a slight premium for him at the moment, with £10 million being a reasonable asking price.

Matt Grimes - £8 million

Grimes is club captain at Swansea, and is one of the most important members of the first team squad.

The midfielder has been a consistent presence in the starting lineup for several years now, and his departure would be a real loss.

At 28, he is now in the prime of his career and will be a key figure for Duff during his time as manager.

He has a long-term contract with the club, running to 2027, and would surely cost at least £8 million if someone came looking to buy him in the transfer market.

Jerry Yates - £7.5 million

Yates is a new arrival at Swansea, joining from Blackpool during the most recent summer window.

He has made a positive impact since arriving for a fee around £2.5 million, which looks like a great deal so far.

There was a slight discount due to Blackpool suffering relegation, so Swansea could potentially triple their money if they were approached with a deal anytime soon.

Josh Tymon - £5 million

Tymon is another summer arrival, joining the south Wales outfit from Stoke City.

The full back has performed well in Duff’s side, making a positive impact almost immediately.

It’s unlikely he will be leaving Swansea any time soon, but they could charge up to £5 million for him, given the length of time remaining on his contract and his importance to the team.