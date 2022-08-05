“Won’t see anywhere near the best of either side” – Middlesbrough fan pundit gives score prediction ahead of QPR clash

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

After narrowly missing out on the play-offs last season, Chris Wilder has been keen to create a Middlesbrough side that is able to break into the top six this season.

The boss has made a number of new signings this summer although there is some further work to be done before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

Nevertheless, Boro got the season off to a solid start against West Brom last weekend as they came away with a point after a 1-1 draw.

This weekend, Wilder’s side travel to London for a game against QPR and we asked FLW’s Middlesbrough fan pundit Dana Malt for her score prediction: “I’m going to predict a very tight 2-1 victory to Middlesbrough.

“It’s always difficult for us to go to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, but it’s never straightforward to beat QPR.

“I’ve seen a few of their fans say that they don’t have a goalscorer and looking at their squad I think that’s very obvious that it’s an issue for them but it’s also an issue for us.

“We don’t have quality up front at this moment in time and we certainly don’t have the depth either so I expect it to be a tight affair.

“I expect it to be a typical early season game where we won’t see anywhere near the best of either side but I think we’ll just about edge it.

“Chuba Akpom score like he did on his debut against QPR two seasons ago.

“But all in all, I don’t think there’s going to be much in it but I think Boro will just about do the job.”

Quiz: Can you name which club Middlesbrough signed these 25 English players from?

1 of 25 Steve Vickers Spennymoor United Birmingham City Tranmere Rovers Sunderland

The Verdict:

As Dana says, this has the potential to be an affair that doesn’t really show the best of either side with both teams looking like they have missing bits as it stands.

With it being QPR’s first home game of the season, they will be hoping their fans can play to their advantage and make Loftus Road an intimidating setting.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see this game run out as a draw but similarly with the right bit of magic, either side could pinch a winning goal too.