“Won’t ruffle any feathers” – Would 32-year-old be a smart addition for Stoke City?

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Stoke City are very close to announcing the arrival of Aden Flint on a free transfer, according to The Sun’s Alan Nixon.

The 32-year-old would bring a wealth of experience to the backline at the bet365 Stadium and pose a very prominent threat from set pieces.

Flint has amassed over 250 appearances at second tier level and has been a key player for Cardiff City in the last season and a half, despite the Bluebirds gradually slipping down the table.

The Potters are not able to splash the cash as they have done in previous windows and therefore bringing in the 32-year-old, at the expiration of his deal in the Welsh capital, could be a smart piece of business.

FLW’s Stoke City fan pundit Ben Rowley explained how Flint would have a positive impact on the make-up of the squad.

Speaking to Football League World, Rowley said: “I don’t think that centre backs would have been a huge priority for Stoke this transfer window.

“We have only got three senior ones, we’ve got Harry Souttar, Phil Jagielka and Ben Wilmot, but we’ve got a couple of young players coming through too.

“We’ve got Will Forrester and Connor Taylor, who was great for Bristol Rovers last season.

“But, we probably need another experienced head in there, and we probably want to spend our money and wage bill on other positions.

“So, Aden Flint seems to be the right sort of signing, I can imagine him being a squad player, maybe an occasional starter, someone to help the young lads, even Harry Souttar being 23, is one of the oldest of the centre backs we have.

Quiz: Are these 20 Stoke City transfer facts true or false?

1 of 20 Phil Jagielka joined from Derby County in January for a transfer fee. True False

“Obviously, Phil Jagielka is way past his years too, but we have a lot of young centre backs and someone like Flint will help develop these guys.

“By all accounts he was decent for Cardiff and he wouldn’t be a bad option for us, so I think it’d be a decent signing overall.

“It won’t ruffle any feathers, but a decent signing.”