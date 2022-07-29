“Won’t have the quality” – Swansea City fan pundit gives verdict on opening clash v Rotherham United

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

As EFL action reruns this weekend, Swansea City are making the journey to newly promoted Rotherham United to start their campaign.

The Millers were promoted automatically last season after finishing the season sat second in League One and coming up to the second tier. They will be aiming to keep their place in the league.

Meanwhile, the Swans had a fairly solid season finishing 15th in the Championship.

However, manager Russell Martin has been hard at work this summer and has made some good signings to try and build a team that can push further up the league this year.

Therefore, with that in mind, we asked FLW’s Swansea City fan pundit James Millar how he sees Saturday’s game panning out: “It’s quite a good start to the season, a newly promoted side.

“Won’t have the quality of the top teams the likes of your Norwich, your Burnley etc so it’s probably one of those games that most teams look for, you know let’s get a newly promoted side for the first game of the season and try and get the three points and kickstart your season.

“We’ve won our last three games against Rotherham, one of them being a brilliant 4-3 cracker at the Liberty, or the Swansea.com now.

“So yeah, just recent performances against them and the way we’ve done in the transfer market. The likes of Harry Darling coming through, Sorinola and then you’ve got Piroe, Obafemi from last season – they look to be on fire in pre-season, especially Piroe. With someone like that in your squad you’re always going to feel confident that you can beat anyone.

“I’m not 100% on the defence yet, there’s a few scary moments but that’s kind of the way we’re playing so it’s going to be like that, so I’ll go for 2-1 Swans.”

The Verdict:

Rotherham will be looking to have a fairly solid season in order to stay in the second tier but going into this game, you do have to feel as though Swansea have the upper hand.

The Millers have lost some important players this summer, whilst the Swans have made some brilliant signings, and the fact that Piroe is still at the club is also a massive boost.

If Rotherham stay disciplined, it’s hard to see it being a thrashing on the first day but you do have to feel the favour is slightly on the side of the Welsh side.