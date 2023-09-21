Pundit Carlton Palmer says that Russell Martin will not get as much time at Southampton as he did in his previous jobs, but believes patience is needed amid his side's poor run of form.

After a 5-0 defeat at Sunderland and 4-1 loss to Leicester City, the Saints suffered their third consecutive defeat as they were beaten 1-0 by Ipswich Town at St Mary's on Tuesday night.

It was another defensive error that proved costly for Southampton, with Omari Hutchinson taking the ball off Shea Charles and playing a one-two with Conor Chaplin before slotting home to give the Tractor Boys the lead in the 30th minute.

The visitors could have extended their advantage shortly after when Chaplin hit the crossbar, and Wes Burns also went close before half-time as Kieran McKenna's men dominated.

Che Adams was denied by Vaclav Hladky as the hosts searched for an equaliser, but it was another disappointing evening for the Saints and they now sit 13th in the Championship table, two points from the play-off places and five points from the automatic promotion spots.

After the game, Martin praised his players for their effort, but says it will take time to turn around the club's fortunes after last season's relegation.

"We had the biggest chance of the game with Shea and were punished for a mistake, not much in it," Martin told the BBC.

"They've come and got the goal and then defended really well. If Shea scores it's a different game.

"The lads gave everything, they tried, it's not for lack of that we just don't deal with disappointment very well.

"As a group there's still so much scar tissue from last season especially here, especially at St Mary's and I just said to them unfortunately at the moment our season is being defined by how we respond to disappointments and in those moments they need to be braver than ever.

"The only way we'll get through is by living moments like that and learning. We're giving teams a goal start at the minute and it makes it so difficult."

What did Carlton Palmer say?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer admitted that Martin needs to tighten his side up defensively, but he believes the 37-year-old should be given more time.

"Southampton will be looking to make an immediate return to the Premier League," Palmer said.

"They have acquired a good manager in Russell Martin, it takes time to make the adjustments from dropping out of the Premier League.

"Southampton losing players right up until the death of the transfer market makes things very, very difficult for the manager.

"They sit only two points off a play-off place and that is after losing their last three games.

"He won't get as much time at Saints, that's for sure, as he would elsewhere, but patience is required.

"They have to address the problem of conceding goals, 17 in seven games, you're not giving yourself much of a chance if you're conceding two goals in every game."

Should Southampton stick with Russell Martin?

Palmer is right that Southampton should have patience with Martin.

There is no doubt recent results have been concerning and the defensive issues need to be urgently addressed, but the club invested in a long-term project with Martin and he should be given time to implement his ideas.

However, Martin's possession-based game is risky and with his side continually making mistakes when playing out from the back, it raises questions about whether Martin's style of play could hold the Saints back this season.

With a trip to face bottom side Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday, Martin certainly needs a result to ease some of the growing pressure on him.