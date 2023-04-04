Former Blackburn Rovers player Dwight Yorke has admitted that he believes that teams will not fancy meeting Jon Dahl Tomasson's side in the play-offs if the club qualify for this competition in May.

Blackburn would have been hoping to put the disappointment of their FA Cup quarter-final defeat to Sheffield United behind them by securing a positive result in their meeting with Birmingham City last weekend.

However, Rovers were unable to step up to the mark at St Andrew's as the Blues secured a 1-0 victory thanks to a strike from Reda Khadra in the second-half of this fixture.

Despite this setback, Blackburn are still in a healthy position to claim a top-six finish in the Championship.

Rovers have a four-point advantage over Norwich City who are currently leading the chasing pack in the race for the play-offs.

Set to take on the Canaries on Friday, Blackburn will be determined to secure all three points in front of their supporters at Ewood Park.

What has Dwight Yorke said about Blackburn in terms of the play-offs?

Ahead of Blackburn's meeting with Norwich, Yorke has made an honest play-off claim involving his former side.

Speaking to Neue Onlines Casinos, Yorke said: "Blackburn Rovers won the Premier League in 1996, they will feel like they deserve to be back in the Premier League again.

"They’re going through a transitional period, Jon Dahl Tomasson is doing a great job there.

"The top six is a great chance to get promoted, it will be a straight shootout.

"As a manager there, they’ll want to sneak through the back door and build momentum on the way.

"That will be the mindset, they’ll give it their all and the teams they face won’t fancy playing against them."

Will Blackburn be able to achieve promotion via a trip to Wembley Stadium?

Having missed out on securing a visit to Wembley Stadium last month in the FA Cup, Rovers will be determined to book a trip to London next month by achieving success in the play-offs.

Yorke makes a valid point regarding teams not wanting to face Blackburn as Tomasson's side have defeated fellow play-off hopefuls Norwich, Millwall and Middlesbrough this season.

Providing that the likes of Ben Brereton Diaz, Tyrhys Dolan and Bradley Dack are able to deliver the goods in an attacking sense during the closing stages of the campaign, there is no reason why Rovers cannot go on to secure a return to the top-flight.

By beating Norwich later this week, Blackburn could potentially use the confidence gained from this result to embark on a winning run.