Highlights Wrexham's ambition for back-to-back promotions is evident as they target signings of League One strikers Lee Gregory and Jonson Clarke-Harris.

Wrexham currently sit third in League Two and are determined to secure a top-three spot for promotion.

The pursuit of Gregory and Clarke-Harris showcases Wrexham's intention to quickly return to League One and indicates their willingness to spend in the transfer market.

Peterborough United are reportedly set to cash in on transfer interest in Jonson Clarke-Harris this January.

According to The Sun, Wrexham are among the clubs looking to sign the League One forward.

The fourth division side are eyeing an ambitious move to improve Phil Parkinson’s side as they seek back-to-back promotions this season.

It has also been reported by Darren Witcoop that Lee Gregory is on their shortlist of potential transfer targets this winter.

It is set to be a busy month for the club, as they seek improvements to the squad in a bid to help their promotion chances.

Carlton Palmer: “Both players won’t come cheap”

Carlton Palmer has warned that it would be an expensive endeavour to try and sign both Gregory and Clarke-Harris this month.

However, he has claimed that signing both would add two gifted League One calibre players to their squad for the second half of the campaign.

“Wrexham, going for back-to-back promotions, are interested in signing Lee Gregory and Jonson Clarke-Harris,” Palmer told Football League World.

“Both are proven goalscorers in League One.

“Gregory getting promoted to the Championship with Sheffield Wednesday at the last time of asking last season.

“Wrexham sit in third place in League Two, with 49 points.

“Three teams get [automatically] promoted out of this league and they currently occupy the third automatic spot.

“Both players won’t come cheap, but if they are retained by their clubs until the end of the season, Wrexham would have two gifted League One strikers and only have their wages to find, which won’t be cheap.

“I can’t see Peterborough allowing Harris to leave for nothing, so Wrexham might have to stump up a fee in January if they want him.

“From the noise that is coming out of Peterborough, they’ve already rejected offers for him and won’t allow him to leave cheaply.”

Wrexham league position

League Two Table (As it stands January 3rd Team P GD Pts 1 Stockport County 26 27 51 2 Mansfield Town 24 25 49 3 Wrexham 25 16 49 4 Barrow 25 13 45 5 Notts County 26 8 42 6 Crewe Alexandra 25 8 41 7 AFC Wimbledon 25 13 39 8 MK Dons 24 8 39

Wrexham are currently third in the League Two table, as they chase a top three spot in the table.

Parkinson’s side won the National League in the previous campaign to earn promotion back to the EFL.

They are now seeking yet another promotion as they set their sights on a return to League One.

Wrexham last competed in the third tier of English football in 2005, but now sit four points clear of fourth place in the standings.

Next up for the Red Dragons is an FA Cup third round clash with Shrewsbury Town on 7th January.

A sign of Wrexham’s ambition

The links to Gregory and Clarke-Harris are a sign of Wrexham’s ambition to gain promotion this season.

The pair both have proven themselves in League One in recent seasons, so a move to the fourth tier would be a step-down.

But Wrexham clearly aren’t planning to be in League Two for very long, which should form a major part of their discussions with both should negotiations get that far.

Wrexham obviously have money to spend this month, so it is an exciting time to be a supporter of the Welsh outfit.