Gavin Bazunu has been linked with a potential move away from Southampton in the January transfer window.

According to Football Insider, the Republic of Ireland international is attracting Premier League attention from Tottenham Hotspur while it is said Everton are keen as well.

Bazunu has been first choice at St. Mary’s since joining from Manchester City in the summer of 2022.

The 21-year-old has come under fire from supporters for some of his performances during that time, but he has received the backing of Russell Martin since his arrival as manager last summer.

Bazunu has started all of Southampton’s opening 17 games, with scouts from Spurs recently taking a look at his performances in the Championship.

Could Gavin Bazunu leave Southampton in January?

Carlton Palmer believes that a move in the January window is unlikely as Bazunu is unlikely to receive adequate game time with a move to Spurs.

However, he has claimed that a failure to gain promotion back to the Premier League may see his future be revisited in the summer.

“Spurs and Everton are keeping tabs on Southampton's Irish international goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu,” Palmer told Football League World.

“Gavin, only 21, is Southampton's first choice goalkeeper and has a promising future ahead of him.

“Southampton remain fourth in the championship after drawing at Huddersfield at the weekend.

“Despite coming under some criticism from certain sections of the supporters, Bazunu has the backing of his managers.

"Both Spurs and Everton have sent scouts in recent weeks to watch his progress.

“Bazunu signed for Saints in June 2022 for a fee in the region of £12 million and is under contract for the summer of 2027.

“So Southampton will not be unduly concerned about the interest that is around him.

“They won't be worried about losing his services.

“It is unlikely Spurs and Everton will part with the kind of money Southampton would be looking for, for the goalkeeper to sit on their bench.

“Should Southampton not get promoted at the end of the season, this situation could be revisited.”

Should Gavin Bazunu pursue a move to Spurs?

Bazunu is the number one choice at Southampton, which guarantees him regular game time every week.

The 21-year-old needs to be playing regularly if he is to live up to his potential, even if it means staying in the Championship for a season.

Tottenham signed Guglielmo Vicario in the summer, and he has proven an excellent addition to the Premier League side.

It is unlikely Bazunu will be able to take his place in the side, likewise with Jordan Pickford at Everton, so a move away from Southampton wouldn’t be the best next step in his career in January.