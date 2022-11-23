“Won’t be short of takers” – Journalist lays down January transfer expectation regarding Aston Villa starlet

It is expected that Aston Villa striker Cameron Archer will be allowed out on loan when January comes around, as per a report from Birmingham Live.

The exciting forward enjoyed a very productive loan stint with Preston North End last time out, with the 20-year-old netting seven times in 20 Championship appearances for the Lilywhites.

Villa rejected a number of loan approaches for their rising start in the summer, however, he has managed a mere 44 minutes of Premier League action thus far this season.

Providing his expectation when it comes to Archer and his immediate future, Pete O’Rourke told Football League World: “Cameron Archer had a great spell on loan at Preston scoring goals.

“Aston Villa turned down several approaches for Archer from championship clubs, all for a loan deal. They wanted to keep him around Villa’s first team, but he hasn’t had too many opportunities. And I’m sure Cameron Archer has been frustrated with that.

“He’ll be hoping, under a new manager in Unai Emery that he might be given that chance, but so far, it hasn’t come for him.

“So I’m sure a villa do decide to loan him out, he won’t be short of takers. I think most of the top half in the Championship would be interested because he could potentially be the difference in a team winning promotion and not.

“I’m sure there’ll be a lot of interest there for Cameron Archer in this January transfer window if Villa do sanction a loan move.”

The verdict

As O’Rourke alludes to, his successful loan spell with Preston last season means that Archer is an exciting prospect for the majority of Championship clubs.

Whilst Villa will be hoping to strike a deal with a club who will be thriving nearer the top end of the division, they will want to avoid a destination where game time could possibly be limited.

There will undoubtedly be widespread interest in the young forward after this latest update, with it being vitally important that Villa find a temporary destination where he can kick on.

Given the ability he has shown in the early stages of his career and his incredibly high ceiling, Archer will still be central to Villa’s plans moving forward.