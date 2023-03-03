“Won’t be capable of playing in the Premier League” – Should Middlesbrough offload 2022 signing this summer? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Middlesbrough bolstered their strike-force during the summer with the permanent additions of both Marcus Forss and Matthew Hoppe, but for the latter his first few months on Teesside have been a struggle.

The USA international striker was signed from Real Mallorca in Spain, with Boro believed to have paid a fee of around £2.5 million for the 21-year-old despite just five goalless appearance in La Liga last season.

Having made just six cameo outings in the first half of the Championship season and not much chance of game-time in the following months, Hoppe was sent out on loan on transfer deadline day in January to Scottish Premiership outfit Hibernian.

Hibs have only played twice since Hoppe joined them, but he is already off the mark north of the border as he came off the bench to score in a 2-0 victory over Kilmarnock in just his second match for the club.

With Boro gunning for promotion to the Premier League this season under Michael Carrick, Hoppe’s chances of football next season for Boro – even with a run of goals for Hibs – could be extremely slim should they go up.

So, if promoted, should Boro let Hoppe go out on loan yet again to continue his development? The FLW team have delivered their verdict…

Chris Gallagher

Yes, without a doubt.

The harsh reality is that Hoppe wasn’t cut out for Championship football right now, so he won’t be capable of playing in the Premier League next season.

That’s not to say there isn’t a good player in there but he needs to improve and that will only come from playing games.

His time at Hibs has started well and if he continues to thrive then you would think Boro would seek a Championship loan for Hoppe next season.

If that happens, it will then be down to the player to show what he can do and realistically he is going to be looking at the 2024/25 season to really make his mark on the Boro first-team.

That may seem a long way away but Hoppe is only 21 and needs time to develop.

Toby Wilding

It would seem to make sense.

Hoppe struggled to make much of an impression for Middlesbrough in the Championship in the first half of this season.

There have been some signs of promise with one goal in two games on loan at Hibs, but he would need to produce that much more consistently at a more challenging level in the Premier League.

As a result, you do wonder whether he would be able to make the required impact in the top-flight, for a Middlesbrough side who will obviously need goals at that level.

With that in mind, moving Hoppe on again to ensure he gets more regular game time again could make sense, and that would add more scope for ‘Boro to get the business done that need to in the summer window.

Ben Wignall

I can’t see Hoppe coming on that much within a few months in the Scottish Premiership to be able to play a part in Boro’s Premier League squad should they get there.

Having not played much in the last couple of years wherever he has been, Hoppe needs the minutes that he is going to get at Easter Road to show what he’s capable of.

This is a USA international striker we are talking about who did have a big reputation when he broke through at Schalke, but he needs to gain his confidence back and he can do that in Scotland.

He won’t be ready for the Premier League though next season if Carrick manages to take Boro up, so another loan move will be ideal – perhaps to a Championship club that would take him surely if he shows good form north of the border.