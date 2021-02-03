‘Won’t be a major miss’ – Huddersfield Town confirm player’s permanent departure: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Huddersfield Town have recently announced that Adama Diakhaby has left the club on a permanent basis, as he signed for French side Amiens SC on Deadline Day.

Diakhaby made 48 appearances for the Terriers, but failed to score a single goal for the club, which doesn’t make for the best of reading.

He signed for the club from Monaco in 2018, but struggled for consistent game time with the club in recent years, and spent part of last year’s campaign on loan with fellow Championship side Nottingham Forest.

It was a similar story with the Reds though, as he failed to register a goal in his 14 appearances with them.

Huddersfield are currently sat 14th in the Championship table, and will be hoping they can get back to winning ways in the near future, with the Terriers winless in their last five matches in the second-tier.

But have Huddersfield Town made the right decision in moving Diakhaby on this month?

We discuss….

Alfie Burns:

100%.

The fans had zero faith in what Diakhaby brought to the table at Huddersfield and, when that’s the case, it always makes sense to cut ties.

Corberan has Isaac Mbenza as his star winger, whilst Rolando Aarons has come into the squad to compete. Then, you’ve got Josh Koroma on the sidelines, eagerly anticipating a return from injury.

Diakhaby was behind them in the pecking order and, considering he didn’t fill anyone with faith, fans would rather see new signings like Danny Grant or Sorba Thomas get their chance.

It’s very much a case of out with the old at Huddersfield with regard to Diakhaby.

Chris Thorpe:

I think so, as he’s never really found the consistency needed to be a success in the Championship.

His end product needs a lot of work and clearly Corberan didn’t have the patience or room to be dealing with a player who lacks the quality he needs in the final third.

Getting a fee for a player that has done little for the Terriers is a small bonus out of a forgetful spell for the winger in Yorkshire.

It will be interesting to see how he gets on at his new club and if Huddersfield live to rue their decision.

Jake Sanders:

Since making the move from Monaco more than two seasons ago, it simply hasn’t happened for the Frenchman, so this permanent transfer doesn’t come as much of a surprise to me.

Generally, he’s turned out to be a really disappointing signing for the Terriers, epitomised by the fact he’s failed to score in almost 50 appearances in all competitions, which is a truly shocking return for a winger.

Huddersfield might be struggling for goals and general quality themselves at present, but Diakhaby has mainly been a bit-part playing since his arrival in England, so won’t be a major miss.

According to Transfermarkt, his contract was due to expire in the summer, so it’s a far better financial decision to cash in on him now rather than letting him leave for nothing at the end of the season.