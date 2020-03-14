Wonderkid watch: Why it’s worth remembering the name of this Bristol City teenager

Bristol City are proud of the young talent coming through the club at the moment, of that they have made no secret.

Robins boss Lee Johnson launched into an impassioned rant about just that earlier this week.

Speaking to the Bristol Post, he suggested there was a great chance that a talent similar to in-demand 16-year-old Jude Bellingham would come through the academy soon and hinted that it was something of a golden period for the club in that sense.

He said: “We are producing more players than ever at this football club. By a country mile. More league players.

“In 10 years’ time, people will look back on this era and say ‘oh my god, look how many players came through at Bristol City’.”

One of those wonderkids coming through is 16-year-old attacking midfielder Ayman Benarous.

The teenager is Algerian but grew up in Bristol and first played for the club at U7s level and only started training with them full-time last summer.

Capable of playing in the number 10 role or on the left, the left-footed playmaker is highly-rated at the club.

A skillful and pacey player, Benarous has the confidence to attack defenders and the ability to trouble goalkeepers–as his performances in the U18s this season prove.

Speaking to the Bristol Post, head of the Robins academy Gary Probert highlighted his technique, his positive intent on the pitch, and his attitude for praise.

He said: “Good technically, and an attacking footballer. He’s grown up in Bristol and he’s a great person with a good supportive family and he represents the academy really well. A good lad.”

His talent has been recognised at international level, as back in November he was called up to train with the England U17s–an impressive feat for a player in a category two academy–and made his debut for them against Russia in Spain.

The 16-year-old looks a really bright prospect and certainly someone that City fans would be right to be excited about.

His impact for the first team might be a little way off but remember the name Benarous, as in a few years time he might become something of a regular for the Ashton Gate outfit.