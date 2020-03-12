Wonderkid watch: QPR’s youth international full-back Franklin Domi could go on to big things

Queens Park Rangers’ Franklin Domi is slowly making his way towards first-team action.

Domi, 19, joined the West London club in March last year after impressing on trial. He’s a left-sided defender who fits the mould of a modern day wing-back – he’s dynamic, able to attack and defend, and looks to be one of the rising stars in the ever-growing QPR youth academy.

The club has put a lot of emphasis on it’s academy in the past few seasons. Years of mis-spending has finally caught up with them and today they place a lot of focus on expanding their academy, and promoting players from there into the first-team.

Domi is an Albania U19 international and is currently on-loan at National League South side Eastbourne Borough.

He’s so far impressed, and even scored his first ever senior goal in the 1-1 draw with Hemel Hempstead earlier in the month – a day before he extended his stay at the club until the end of this month.

QPR have often been coy with letting their youth players go out on-loan. They tend to keep them in their own development squad until a later age, and then see how they fare out on-loan.

But it shows the faith and belief that they have in Domi to allow him to depart at only 19. He’s joined a team in a precarious position as well – Borough are lurking near the foot of the National League South table, with only one point separating them from the drop zone, and ten games left to play.

It’s invaluable experience for Domi. He’ll return to the development squad in time for next season but this loan-spell should put him in a good position to try and establish himself in that U23 side, and eventually, the first-team.

Mark Warburton as well is a manager who likes to do just that – he was hired for his repertoire with younger players, and has brought the best out of the club’s young stars already this season.

There’s a lot of positives for QPR right now, both on and off the field.