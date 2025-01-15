This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Portsmouth have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Brisbane Roar striker Thomas Waddingham, beating Sheffield Wednesday and QPR to his signature.

The Australia youth international rose through the academy ranks with the A-League side, before catching the attention of Pompey.

He’s netted four goals in 11 appearances for the A-League outfit so far this season, and looks set to be heading to Fratton Park, according to BBC Radio Solent’s report.

Waddingham for Brisbane Raod, as per Transfermarkt Apps 40 Minutes played 2734 Goals 15 Assists 2

We asked our Portsmouth Fan Pundit, Miltos, for his thoughts on the deal.

Waddingham one for the future, says Fan Pundit

Speaking to Football League World, Miltos said: “Yeah, so I think us signing Thomas Waddingham is good news.

“Thomas is a very highly rated youngster from Australia, who has already got a lot of minutes under his belt in the A-League.

“However, what I would say about Thomas is I think it's more of a developmental signing, like I would be hugely shocked and hugely surprised if anyone at the football club anticipates Thomas Waddingham to be put in straight away and starts having impacts in games for us in the Championship right away.

“I think us relying on a kid like him to strengthen our frontline, you know, straight away, would be a mistake and I don’t think we will do that.

“That said, I'm kind of, not concerned, but I think we are looking kind of short in the striker department. If anything happens to [Colby] Bishop, who is our only current fit and capable-for-the-Championship striker that we've got.

“We’ve not really got any other players for that position. Mark O’Mahony is out injured right now, and, you know, as of yet, he's nowhere anywhere near Bishop's level. Kusini Yengi is also out injured, another player that still hasn't impressed that much in the Championship.

“And Thomas Waddingham, we’re putting way too much pressure on his shoulders if you're expecting from him to deliver straight away.

“It doesn't mean that because Thomas Waddingham may not be ready for the Championship yet that he won't be in the future, but by relying that much on him from such a young age, where, you know, I think this is his second full season as a professional footballer. That's a lot of pressure being put on his shoulders.

“So yeah, while I think it's a good signing for us, I still have my reservations in regards to how strong we are actually in the striker department, because, yeah, apart from Bishop. I think if anything happens to him, we could all of a sudden find ourselves in a tougher situation than we are at the moment.

“So yeah, while I'm pleased with Thomas’s arrival, it doesn't mean that we've got our striker problems sorted and done and dusted.

“I wouldn't say it would be a mistake if we didn't bring you another attacker, but certainly, you know, I don't think we could be expecting an immediate impact from a player like Thomas Waddingham, as good as he may be and as much of a wonderkid as he is.”

Portsmouth certainly need added firepower

There’s no hiding from the fact that Portsmouth have struggled adapting to the demands of the Championship, and find themselves among the relegation-threatened pack towards the base of the league table.

One surefire way to climb away from those positions is scoring goals.

Miltos is right to identify Bishop as one of the club’s best striker options, but even he only has three Championship goals to his name — there hasn’t been one player to rely on for a goal in the side.

If Waddingham is one for the future, then another striker on top may be required to ensure Pompey’s survival.