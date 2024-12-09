This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Stockport County are keen on a move for Manchester United striker, Ethan Wheatley, in January. The 18-year-old has scored five goals in seven Premier League 2 appearances this season, which has put him on the radar for a potential January loan move.

High-flying League One duo, Stockport and Wrexham, are keen to take the England youth international on loan. The striker will gain valuable experience in the third tier of English football, in what will be his first proper taste of the senior game.

Ethan Wheatley - Premier League 2 2024/25 stats (Transfermarkt) Apps Goals Assists Minutes per goal Minutes played 7 5 0 108 540

Wheatley is a highly-rated prospect at Old Trafford, having been on the end of plenty of praise from his coaches at Manchester United. A successful loan away in January could prove to be the spark the Englishman needs to continue his excellent development.

However, his lack of experience in senior football is a massive risk. League One is an extremely tough division, which would make it all the more impressive should he succeed, but there's a chance the United starlet may struggle, which could affect both him and his loan club.

Stockport urged to sign a striker in January

We asked our Stockport fan pundit, James, what his thoughts were on the rumours surrounding Wheatley, and whether he would welcome a move for the United hotshot.

He told us: "To be honest, I hadn't actually heard about this. But, I do think that us [Stockport] getting a new striker would be a good idea. If it's a loan striker, in the summer we definitely need to get a new permanent striker.

"We've been way too over-reliant on the abundance of goals Louie Barry scores and the way he scores them, he just creates it himself.

"I haven't ever seen this kid play, so I don't know how good he is. Considering he plays for Man United, and he's been dubbed as a wonderkid, I'd imagine he's quite good.

"If he's a good finisher, it'll definitely be a worthwhile loan deal. We have two players, Wootton is a very good finisher, he's very physical, but he isn't the quickest. Olaofe is physical and quick, but he isn't a great finisher. We need a more well-rounded striker that has the pace and the finishing ability.

"If he has that, I'd definitely say get him in."

Wrexham and Stockport both need a striker in January

Both Stockport and Wrexham are well in the hunt for promotion this season. The Hatters currently sit fifth, whilst the Red Dragons occupy second spot. However, both will be eager to strengthen in the upcoming January window.

Wrexham have been crying out for a striker since Jack Marriott sustained an injury earlier in the season. Paul Mullin has failed to deliver the goods in the third tier, which is proving frustrating for Phil Parkinson's men. Should they sign Wheatley, they will hope he answers their prayers, scoring on a consistent basis.

County could lose their talisman, Louie Barry, in January. The league's top scorer's parent club, Aston Villa, are reportedly discussing the future of the 21-year-old. Taking Barry out of the side could have serious implications for the Hatters, as he is their main source of goals. This means that Wheatley will have big expectations on his shoulders to perform at Edgeley Park.