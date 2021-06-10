‘Wonderful news’ – Many Ipswich Town fans react as player closes in on move away

Wigan Athletic are set to complete the signing of Ipswich Town winger Gwion Edwards, according to the East Anglian Daily Times.

The 28-year-old has been offered a new deal to extend his stay at Portman Road, but there is yet to be any developments on that front.

Instead, interest has emerged in Edwards. Football League World were exclusively told that MK Dons were keen on his signature, and the East Anglian Daily Times also reporting their interest.

But Wigan Athletic look set to be Edwards’ next destination, with the Latics said to be closing in on a move for the winger.

Edwards arrived at Ipswich in the summer of 2018, joining for a fee of around £700,000 from Peterborough United.

The 28-year-old has since made 109 appearances for Ipswich, scoring 14 goals and registering eight assists for the club.

In 2020/21, Edwards made 36 appearances in League One, scoring six goals and chipping in with four assists, making 29 starts.

Paul Cook has made it clear that there will be changes at Portman Road this summer, with Lee Evans and Wes Burns already putting pen to paper and joining the club.

But here, we take a look at Ipswich fans’ reactions to Edwards looking set to leave the club and join their League One rivals…

Gwion Edwards is underrated – a gifted and skilful footballer who couldn’t single-handedly stop the itfc period of free fall. Fans labelling him ‘bang average’ just seems hideously unfair. I wish him well for the future. — Phil Smith (@thephilsmith) June 10, 2021

That’s quite a good move for Gwion joining Wigan judging on some of his set pieces he should get plenty of conversions next season. — michael finch (@borehamblue41) June 10, 2021

based on this decision his 'talent' is clearly matched by his ambition and desire to fight for a place in a revamped upwardly mobile team…decent for 5 or 6 games a season and bang average at best for the rest…reasonable back up but won't be missed… — Skip Intro (@SkipIntro17) June 10, 2021

Probably a wise move for all, a lot of water under the bridge at town. Never seemed to quite get going — ian hudson (@524hudson) June 10, 2021

Think of that highlights package some poor Wigan fan will have to attempt to put together. — GDoh (@GarethDoherty1) June 10, 2021

Good on the ball but no end product, with the level of targets we are being liked with we can easily find better — Tom Lowne (@LowneTom) June 10, 2021

Just shows his real colours. Cba to fight for a place in a promotion pushing team, would rather doss about mid table — 🆁🆄🅼🆉 (@Nathan_rumz) June 10, 2021

Excellent news. Very little end product contribution. — Benjamin Steed (@bensteed_) June 10, 2021

Good news, never been good enough. — tim harvey (@sjharvey86) June 10, 2021

Wonderful news. Bang average. — JamiePT (@JF_____________) June 10, 2021