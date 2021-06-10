Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ipswich Town

‘Wonderful news’ – Many Ipswich Town fans react as player closes in on move away

Published

11 mins ago

on

Wigan Athletic are set to complete the signing of Ipswich Town winger Gwion Edwards, according to the East Anglian Daily Times.

The 28-year-old has been offered a new deal to extend his stay at Portman Road, but there is yet to be any developments on that front.

Instead, interest has emerged in Edwards. Football League World were exclusively told that MK Dons were keen on his signature, and the East Anglian Daily Times also reporting their interest.

But Wigan Athletic look set to be Edwards’ next destination, with the Latics said to be closing in on a move for the winger.

Edwards arrived at Ipswich in the summer of 2018, joining for a fee of around £700,000 from Peterborough United.

The 28-year-old has since made 109 appearances for Ipswich, scoring 14 goals and registering eight assists for the club.

In 2020/21, Edwards made 36 appearances in League One, scoring six goals and chipping in with four assists, making 29 starts.

Paul Cook has made it clear that there will be changes at Portman Road this summer, with Lee Evans and Wes Burns already putting pen to paper and joining the club.

But here, we take a look at Ipswich fans’ reactions to Edwards looking set to leave the club and join their League One rivals…


