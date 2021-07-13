Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Bristol Rovers

‘Wonderful news’, ‘Announce promotion’ – Many Bristol Rovers fans react to recent transfer news

Published

6 mins ago

on

Many Bristol Rovers fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that the club have signed winger Harry Anderson on a two year deal. 

The 24-year-old joins up with the Gas after becoming a free agent this summer following his departure from Lincoln City and will be seeking to make an impact in Sky Bet League Two for Joey Barton’s side.

Vastly experienced at Football League level, Anderson played over 200 games for the Imps before leaving Sincil Bank after five seasons and will add some genuine quality to the attacking ranks at the Memorial Stadium.

Naturally then news of the player’s arrival didn’t take long to reach the Bristol Rovers faithful, with many taking to social media to air their views on the announcement.

How well do you know Bristol Rovers’ celebrity supporters? – Can you score 20/20?

1 of 20

1. Which band was Geoff Barrow a founding member of?

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters to the news on Twitter earlier today following Anderson’s entrance.


Related Topics:

Writer and Journalist for Football League World.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Wonderful news’, ‘Announce promotion’ – Many Bristol Rovers fans react to recent transfer news

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: