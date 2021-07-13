‘Wonderful news’, ‘Announce promotion’ – Many Bristol Rovers fans react to recent transfer news

Many Bristol Rovers fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that the club have signed winger Harry Anderson on a two year deal.

The 24-year-old joins up with the Gas after becoming a free agent this summer following his departure from Lincoln City and will be seeking to make an impact in Sky Bet League Two for Joey Barton’s side.

Vastly experienced at Football League level, Anderson played over 200 games for the Imps before leaving Sincil Bank after five seasons and will add some genuine quality to the attacking ranks at the Memorial Stadium.

Naturally then news of the player’s arrival didn’t take long to reach the Bristol Rovers faithful, with many taking to social media to air their views on the announcement.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters to the news on Twitter earlier today following Anderson’s entrance.

Beating Pompey to signings you say pic.twitter.com/Yix96yibRw — Ben Darrell (@darrell_ben) July 13, 2021

This is a decent signing 👏🏻 — Simmo (@Alfiebiggs) July 13, 2021

Wonderful news! Lovely start to the morning! – This chap was well loved at his former club – that's a big tick for me — The Hask (@GnightIrene1883) July 13, 2021

Welcome to the Gas Harry – that was my Dads name so you are now my favourite player – we don't get many Harry's – the only other I can think of this early in the morning was the legend, the immortal, the one & only Harry Bamford! #UTG — Alveston Gas (@SimonDGould) July 13, 2021

Not getting to excited but @Joey7Barton seems to be putting a half tidy team together here pic.twitter.com/bU0s5vlSU7 — Richpowell (@FiltonGAS) July 13, 2021

Welcome to the Gas @hazanderson10 … looking forward to seeing you in action #UTG — Nick Hibbs (@Hibbsy37) July 13, 2021

Class 👏🏻 — 𝕊𝕒𝕞 🏴‍☠️ (@BRFCSamuel) July 13, 2021

Announce Promotion 🔵⚪☠💪UTG — Mike Beaven (@MikeBeaven5) July 13, 2021

Nice — Billy Francis (@BillyFranciss) July 13, 2021