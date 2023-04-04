Huddersfield Town have been handed another lifeline in their fight against relegation in the Championship, following confirmation of Reading FC's six-point deduction.

Reading have confirmed this afternoon that the club "have accepted a second six-point penalty which has been applied following the club’s failure to fully satisfy a business plan agreed after a historical breach of the EFL’s Profit and Sustainability limits". That deduction is immediate, leaving Paul Ince's side on 40 points.

How does the Championship table look following Reading's points deduction?

That means the Royals are a point better off than Huddersfield, who after back-to-back wins against Millwall and Middlesbrough, are on 39 points in 22nd.

Cardiff City are in 21st on 39 points, Reading are on 40 now, with Rotherham (41) and QPR (42) not out to trouble either. Blackpool are in 23rd with 35 points and Wigan Athletic are rock bottom with 34 points.

Following the deduction at Reading, many Huddersfield fans were flagging the updated league table.

There was this brilliant reaction including an image of Neil Warnock from a press conference.

Another fan pointed out how there's work to do for the Terriers.

Finally, another supporter at Huddersfield took a look at Reading's fixture list. They face the Royals at the John Smith's Stadium on the final day of the season.