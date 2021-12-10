Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Wonderful’, ‘Absolute warrior’ – Many Sunderland fans react to fresh Luke O’Nien update

Sunderland midfielder Luke O’Nien has provided a positive update after his shoulder surgery, which has been well received by many fans of the North East club. 

O’Nien has been playing through a shoulder injury during the 2021/22 campaign, barely missing a game in the opening few months of the season, but now faces around 12 weeks on the sideline as he recovers from surgery.

The 27-year-old took to social media to send a message to fans after the successful operation, praising the people that have looked after him and adding that he will “be working hard as I can to get back playing as soon as possible”.

O’Nien joins a Sunderland injury list that includes the likes of Aiden McGeady, Dennis Cirkin, and Niall Huggins.

The midfielder has become a popular figure at the Stadium of Light since his arrival, not least because he never fails to give his all in whichever position he has been used.

Lee Johnson has certainly made the most of his versatility, using him in both full-back positions, at centre-back, and in central midfield.

There’s no doubt that the Black Cats will miss the 27-year-old over the next three months – as the response to his post-surgery message shows…


