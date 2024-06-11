This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Alife Gilchrist has emerged as a potential transfer target for Leeds United this summer.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, the Whites are among a number of clubs eyeing a move for the defender.

Gilchrist has come through the Chelsea academy system, and has broken into the first team squad at Stamford Bridge.

However, a lack of game time under Mauricio Pochettino last season has called into question his future with the Blues.

But Leeds will face competition from the likes of Preston North End and Blackburn Rovers in the race to sign the 20-year-old on loan.

Gilchrist transfer issue raised

FLW’s Leeds fan pundit Kris Smith believes that Gilchrist would be a great addition to any side in the Championship.

However, he is unsure whether the defender would be a solution to their need for both a right-back and a centre-back this summer.

“Gilchrist is an interesting one for me as he’d clearly be a solid signing for depth in our squad, both for right-back and at centre-back,” Smith told Football League World.

“But the issue is I’d be unsure where he’d play because a lot of his football since his breakthrough at Chelsea came as a right-back, but he wasn’t as technically gifted to be the swashbuckling right-back that someone like Malo Gusto or Reece James were.

“And that’s what we would require, which is the issue.

“No doubt that he’d be a great addition in the Championship, but I do wonder whether he’s the right profile for us in either position that we want to strengthen.

“He’d shine in the Championship for a lot of teams, that’s pretty obvious.

“He’d clearly take to this league well.

“But, for me, he’s currently caught between being a centre-back and an attacking full-back, he’s in between there.

“And those are the two positions that we need to recruit for, rather than meet in the middle and kill two birds with one stone.

“I wouldn’t complain if we’d signed him because he’d be good depth and good cover for two positions, but there are better suited players for us in both positions.”

Gilchrist's breakthrough at Chelsea

Alfie Gilchrist - Chelsea league appearances and minutes played (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Minutes Played 2023-24 11 (2) 207

Gilchrist made his Chelsea league debut in December, coming off the bench in a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace.

The youngster went on to make 11 appearances in the Premier League in total as the Blues finished sixth in the table (all stats from Fbref).

Pochettino departed Stamford Bridge at the end of the campaign, with Enzo Maresca arriving in his place.

It remains to be seen whether the appointment of the Italian will have any impact on the immediate future of Gilchrist amid intense interest from a number of Championship sides.

Leeds may not be ideal landing spot for Gilchrist

Gilchrist needs to be playing regularly next season, which means a loan move away from Chelsea would make a lot of sense.

He was unable to really break into Pochettino’s plans last year despite the team’s massive injury woes, indicating a step down to the Championship is needed.

Leeds need to reinforce their defensive options for a promotion push next year, and Gilchrist could be a sensible choice to beef up their depth.

However, if he wants to secure consistent minutes then perhaps a move to the likes of Preston or Blackburn might be better suited for his development.